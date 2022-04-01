Tries for Tonga fundraiser reaches $100,000 for DHL Super Rugby Pacific

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 19:23

Highlanders player Andrew Makalio scored the 200th try of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch tonight against the Crusaders to take the Tries for Tonga fundraiser total to $100,000.

Players from all 12 teams in the DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition have done their part with an average of 28 tries per round, or six per match, through the opening seven weeks of the season.

The Tries for Tonga fundraiser will run through the opening 10 rounds of the season with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) teaming up with their respective broadcast partners Sky and Stan Sport/Nine, to donate $500 per try for the New Zealand Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal.

All 12 DHL Super Rugby Pacific team are scheduled to gather in Melbourne for a Super Round over ANZAC weekend. The Tries for Tonga fundraising efforts will be totalled and a cheque given to New Zealand Red Cross, for the Pacific Tsunami Appeal.

Competition naming rights partner in New Zealand, DHL donated an additional $20,000 to kick-start the Tries for Tonga initiative, which will be added to the total donation amount at the end of Round 10.