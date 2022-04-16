All Blacks Sevens ready to shine at Vancouver Sevens

Saturday, 16 April, 2022 - 07:00

The Vancouver Sevens awaits the All Blacks Sevens, with their second tournament on the World Series kicking off this weekend.

The team is;

1. Kitiona Vai

2. Brady Rush

3. Tone Ng Shiu

4. Trael Joass

5. Dylan Collier

6. Akuila Rokolisoa

7. Sam Dickson - captain

8. Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

9. Regan Ware

10. Kurt Baker

11. Leroy Carter

12. Caleb Tangitau

13. Moses Leo

There are two changes to the team that finished second in Singapore last weekend, Andrew Knewstubb and Joe Webber replaced by Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and Kurt Baker. Knewstubb returned to New Zealand this week after suffering a knee injury in the semi-final, while Webber sits out after suffering a concussion.

The team have fond memories of Vancouver, winning the tournament in 2020 and Captain Sam Dickson said it is always one of the favourite stops on the series.

"It’s been great to come to Vancouver. We’ve been away from home for a while now in hot, humid conditions so Vancouver has been quite confronting with the cold and wet but we’ve enjoyed it; it reminds me of back home in the South Island."

The All Blacks Sevens will face Japan, Wales and Samoa on day one of the Vancouver tournament.

"All three matches will be tough battles. Japan have beaten us before at the Olympics in 2016 so we know anything can happen. Wales are a proud rugby nation - we enjoy coming up against them and then Samoa, they are going really good at the moment."