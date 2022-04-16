Glenn Moore steps down as Black Ferns Coach

Saturday, 16 April, 2022 - 17:16

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today announced that Glenn Moore has decided to stand down as Head Coach of the Black Ferns.

"The most critical thing right now is for the Black Ferns to be successful and to have the ability to put all their focus into what is a huge year. While this has been a tough decision, I believe it is both the right thing to do for a team I care so deeply about and also for me personally. The team do not need any distractions as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup" Moore said.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said: "We understand and respect Glenn’s decision to step down and it is a mark of his character that he has chosen to put the Team first at this difficult time.

"Glenn has been a respected and successful coach for a number of senior teams in New Zealand Rugby over 20 years. He joined NZR as Black Ferns Coach in 2015 and was instrumental in leading the team to win the Rugby World Cup in 2017. He has been heavily involved in the transition of women’s rugby in New Zealand from a club and community level game to semi-professional and leaves with our best wishes and thanks.

"We are committed to optimising our systems and processes for our women’s game overall and to ensure the best possible outcome at the World Cup. These are key priorities for New Zealand Rugby."