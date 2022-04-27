Fin1racing wins both 69F Cup - Valencia Mar Sailing Week events

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 - 03:52

The 69F Cup held in Valencia Mar, first event of the European circuit of the 69F Cup, ended one day early, on Friday April 22nd, due to the strong wind on Saturday 23rd. 12 races were sailed in the two day competition by the nine teams with sailors coming from as nine countries, for a very balanced and heterogeneous fleet, made up of young and not-so-young sailors, some professionals and others amateurs, for a very intense and close competition.

Three teams took part in both Grand Prix, among them the winners of GP1.1, Fin1Racing, who reconfirmed themselves the best of the week winning also GP1.2. "It was very nice, we had a new flight controller onboard for this weekend, Cas Van Dongen, who supported us in our winter training," said Allan Norregaard - Fin1Racing "he is normally at the helm, but he was outstanding in his new role. We were able to win again, and we are really happy about that!"

Fin1Racing has a nice background story. They bought a slot at the last three GPs of the 2021 European season, in Torbole and Puntaldia, thanks to the easy Pay-Per-Play option they just had to show up at the location a few days in advance, follow the training session with one of the Team 69F coaches to get ready to compete in the regatta. After those events came the decision to participate in the entire 2022 season, which began with two consecutive wins for them.

In second place was another confirmation from last weekend, the French of Groupe Atlantic, while in third place were the Swiss of CER Ville de Geneve. "It was a fantastic event, a good regatta, we have noticed a big improvement, but for many small mistakes we didn’t make the top yet. We are very happy nonetheless with our second place this week," said Louise Chambet of Groupe Atlantic.

"Great event, we definitely made too many mistakes, also because it was the first time I sailed on the 69F" confessed Guillaume Rol of CER Ville de Geneve, "we are happy to have gained a place on the podium, even if it is on the third step".

The third and eighth ranked team are all within a little more than 10 points, showing how high, and close the level on the water is. Urlich Volz - SDS Swiss Dental Solution finished in sixth. He is a passionate sailor, who opted for an all-season slot with the goal of having fun doing what he enjoys most with his family.

"The event was great, wonderful though we met very challenging conditions on Friday with strong winds and waves, but still always in foiling mode. I got the boat for the season and I'm sailing with my two daughters, who take turns on board with two professional sailors, the idea behind this is to have a family boat. The Persico 69F is very fast, super fun but also totally safe, and that's what we like about it, as well as being able to participate in very tight and well-organized regattas. The goal is to have fun, and if the boat is fun, it really is the best", confirms Urlich Volz.

The 69F Cup Europe will resume in less than two months in Puntaldia, Sardinia. The location that hosted the last successful event in 2021, returns with GP 2.1 from June 14-19, and GP 2.2 to be held from June 20-25. The conditions in this corner of paradise a little south of Olbia and looking at the island of Tavolara, are perfect. The thermic breeze is not too strong, and the sea is generally flat, they are ideal for foiling beginners, who can take the chance of some slots still available for these events, including three days of pre-race training.

Valencia Mar looks to the future

Regatta after regatta, Valencia Mar has given the city the opportunity to feel once again what a high-level competition is like. The third and eighth teams qualified with just over 10 points difference, a figure that demonstrates the high level of the sailors who have competed in Valencian waters during the month of April.

The marina has offered a total of twelve days of entertainment with the aim of promoting sailing sports and bringing the public, from professionals to amateurs, closer to the spectacular entertainment and regattas.

The private marina continues with the celebration of international sailing circuits, hosting a Winter Camp for 3 consecutive years: a training base for the 69f modality for national and international teams. These trainings will take place from November to April, coinciding with a Windsurfer class regatta to be held on the last weekend of November 2022.

In addition to this, the marina will support the sailor Juan Merediz in his personal challenge of preparing for the Global Solo Challenge regatta, one of the most challenging sailing milestones that will begin in September 2023. Gustavo Benavent - director of Valencia Mar - assures that "we will continue developing our activities such as SUP paddle tennis, diving, kayak fishing, and jet skis. In addition, we will continue working to consolidate the events that we have already carried out, such as the Paella Contest, the Floating Party, the Oktober Fest, the cleaning of the seabed and the painting exhibitions in Valparaiso".