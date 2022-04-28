Gallagher Chiefs named to face the Reds at Suncorp Stadium

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 09:03

The Gallagher Chiefs have named a consistent side to face the Reds this Friday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Kicking off at 9.45pm NZT, the match is significant for both the Reds and Gallagher Chiefs who are fourth and fifth on the current ladder respectively. A win for the Gallagher Chiefs would see a move into the top four of DHL Super Rugby Pacific, a position the team would need to hold to secure a home quarter-final in June.

The only changes to the side that defeated the Waratahs 51 - 27 at Super Round Melbourne last week are at openside flanker and on the bench.

Kaylum Boshier returns to the starting line-up in jersey number 7. Gallagher Chiefs Co-captain Sam Cane has returned home to be with his wife who is due to give birth to their first child. Luke Jacobson will assume the captaincy for the second time this season after leading the side to victory over Moana Pasifika in Round 9.

After scoring six tries between them last week against the Waratahs, Quinn Tupaea and Jonah Lowe keep their starting spots on the left and right wings respectively.

The Gallagher Chiefs have chosen a 6/2 split on the bench with veteran Mitch Brown returning in jersey 21. The rest of the bench is otherwise unchanged.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said the majority of last week’s squad have been rewarded with re-selection because they deserve it.

"It has been great for the team to be in Australia. It was pleasing to get a win first up against the much improved Waratahs, and we are using the extra time together to train hard, fine tune our structures and deepen our connection as a group."

"We look forward to the challenge ahead at Suncorp this Friday. The Reds have demonstrated they are among the best teams in the competition. They are a well-balanced team, strong at set piece and blessed with some X factor players." said McMillan

"We have rewarded the majority of last week’s squad with re-selection because they deserve it. The challenge is to keep fronting knowing that we have some experienced players waiting in the wings and nearing a return to play. We want selection headaches when we return home to play in front of our loyal supporters." finished McMillan

Gallagher Chiefs to face Reds

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Josh Lord5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Luke Jacobson ©

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Pita Gus Sowakula

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Bryn Gatland

11. Quinn Tupaea

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Alex Nankivell

14. Jonah Lowe

15. Chase Tiatia

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Atu Moli

18. George Dyer

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Samipeni Finau

21. Mitch Brown

22. Xavier Roe

23. Rivez Reihana

Unavailable for selection:

Reuben O’Neill, Gideon Wrampling, Simon Parker, Brodie Retallick, Josh Ioane, Sione Mafileo, Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson, Brad Weber, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Sam Cane.

Fixture Information:

Fixture: Reds vs Gallagher Chiefs Friday 29 April, 9.45pm NZT

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Broadcast/Tickets: Tickets from ticketek.com.au, live on Sky Sport.