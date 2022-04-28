Halberg regional sports festivals announced

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 14:16

The Halberg Foundation is pleased to announce a series of three regional two-day sports festivals in Christchurch, Auckland and Palmerston North this October for young people aged 8-21 years with a physical or visual impairment.

This is the first time the Halberg Foundation - Sir Murray Halberg’s charity which supports physically disabled young New Zealanders to be active in sport and recreation - will host the regional events. The two-day festivals are an offshoot of the national Halberg Games which has been cancelled this year due to the impact of COVID-19 and will return in 2023.

Athletes will represent their region at their local two-day event with a variety of sports on offer from beginner to competitive including; athletics, swimming, golf, football and archery with more to be confirmed. On-site accommodation, opening and closing events, regional camaraderie and festival activities will go side-by-side with the sporting action, making it a fun weekend for the whole whÄnau.

The first event ‘Halberg Games South’ will be held at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in Christchurch on 1-2 October and is open to athletes representing; Tasman, Canterbury, South Canterbury, Otago, Southland and West Coast.

The ‘Halberg Games North’ festival will take place on 8-9 October at King’s College in Auckland for athletes representing; Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

The final event will see athletes representing Taranaki, ManawatÅ«, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington eligible to attend the ‘Halberg Games Central’ on 14-15 October at Palmerston North Boys’ High School in Palmerston North.

Athletes competing at any of the three Halberg Games regional events will also be eligible to apply for either the ISPS Handa Talent Scholarships or the Sky Sport Emerging Athlete Grant. The grants will assist emerging athletes to progress their sporting journeys with funding for equipment, specialised coaching, and international travel. Applications will open after the Halberg Games regional events.

"The Halberg Games is a highlight on the calendar for the athletes and whÄnau who attend. We are delighted to still be able to provide an opportunity for young tamariki and rangatahi to connect and compete to help achieve their sporting goals at these regional events" says Halberg Foundation Chief Executive, Shelley McMeeken.

For more information about your regional Halberg Games event please contact your local Halberg Adviser on 0800 HALBERG or go to www.halberggames.co.nz.

Halberg Games regional events information:

Halberg Games South

Date: 1-2 October, 2022

Location: Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, Christchurch

Athletes representing: Tasman, Canterbury, South Canterbury, Otago, Southland, West Coast.

Halberg Games North

Date: 8-9 October 2022

Location: King’s College, Auckland

Athletes representing: Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne.

Halberg Games Central

Date: 14-15 October 2022

Location: Palmerston North Boys’ High School

Athletes representing: Taranaki, Manawatu, Hawkes Bay, Wellington