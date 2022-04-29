Canada SailGP team joins forces with WASZP to launch We CAN Foil

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 00:01

As part of its commitment to building a pathway for the next generation of Canadian athletes in sailing, the Canada SailGP Team has partnered with WASZP and Pitch Pole Skiff Products Inc. (PPSP), to inspire the next generation of sailors from coast to coast with the team’s We CAN Foil program.

"Foiling is changing the way the sport of sailing is perceived and growing it from a completely different angle. This is a very unique partnership and we want to create a groundswell movement in Canada, to be part of what will become a legacy," Marc Ablett, General Manager of WASZP.

Working with Sail Canada’s High Performance coaches and Regional Training Centres, as well as the Canadian Foiling Centre, the We CAN Foil programme will provide opportunities for young sailors to experience foiling in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

The Canada SailGP Team will organize tuning clinics at both the WASZP Canadian and North American Championships this July in Kingston (ON), giving participants the chance to meet team members and pick up a few tips from the pros before racing begins. Later in the season, the Team will also be hosting a foiling camp in Nova Scotia.

"The whole process of securing a SailGP team was exhilarating, but one of the most exciting parts will be the impact that this is going to have on our domestic program. It opens the door to a whole new level of sailing and the possibilities to become a professional sailor," said Tyler Bjorn, Head of the We CAN Foil development program.

"The partnership between WASZP and the Canada SailGP Team clearly defines the pathway from traditional club racing directly to pro sailing and the F50. The WASZP is one of the best training boats out there for aspiring athletes of all sizes, ages and from all classes," added Trevor Parekh, owner of PPSP.

"Canada SailGP Team is possibly the biggest thing ever to happen in Canadian sailing," points out the President of newly formed Canadian WASZP Class Association, Keith Richardson. "The We CAN Foil program will provide hundreds of Canadian sailors their first foiling experience and I’m confident it will help grow this new segment in our sport significantly."

WASZP is also a proud partner of the SailGP INSPIRE program helping young sailors transition into the professional ranks. The program is used as a genuine talent identification pathway for young sailors Under 21 to gain exposure on the world stage. Canadian athletes will have the opportunity to compete at SailGP INSPIRE WASZP racing events throughout the season, the next one being in Chicago in June.

We CAN Foil sailors will also get to take part in projects to protect and restore the ocean, an integral part of the Team’s purpose and SailGP Impact League strategy.