Indonesia added to FIA Asia Pacific calendar for 2022 - RallyNZ

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 12:58

Competition for the Asia Cup of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) has taken a step-up with the addition of Indonesia as an event on the 2022 calendar.

The Asia Cup will be awarded on points accrued from five rounds and is a full FIA title.

"Since they were last part of the championship in 2019 their enthusiasm to be included for 2022 has been rewarded by a late inclusion by the FIA World Motorsport Council", said APRC Working Group chairman Mr Vicky Chandhok.

The Danau Toba Rally will be the penultimate round for the title, which will be awarded at the annual FIA Prize-Giving ceremony, along with the winner of the overall championship title.

Entrants from each round (plus five nominated from the eligible New Zealand events) will meet in Australia for the all-in final. The former WRC host location of Coffs Harbour will be a winner takes all, following two-days of competition.

The last time a champion was awarded was in 2019, when Chinese Taipei driver Lin Dewei and co-driver Le Kepeng won the Longyou Rally, China.