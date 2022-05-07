Dan Carter and Richie McCaw announced as F45 Ambassadors

Saturday, 7 May, 2022 - 13:32

Sydney, Australia: MAY 7, 2022 - F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing global fitness franchisor according to Entrepreneur, today announced retired New Zealand Rugby Union players, Dan Carter and Richie McCaw as F45 Ambassadors.

F45 Training recognises in both sporting legends a dedicated work ethic and a keen ability to transcend their commitment beyond the sporting world. Much like rugby, F45 Training operates in a close-knit team environment with a collective mission to establish a strong sense of camaraderie and bringing people together as they work towards a common goal.

All Blacks legend and UNICEF Aotearoa Ambassador Dan Carter is widely touted as the best Fly-Half in the world. A true superstar of international rugby, Carter has been crowned the top international points scorer in Test rugby and the most capped All Blacks Fly Half of all time.

"As a professional athlete hard work and rigid training regimes are ingrained within your lifestyle. Despite retiring from rugby, I want to ensure I am keeping my body agile and in shape so that I can keep up with my kids and foster a healthy routine for myself and my family. F45 is globally recognised as a movement that unites all walks of life through fitness, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to train with like-minded people and help them reach their full potential," said Carter.

Former New Zealand Captain, Richie McCaw was a true and undoubted star on rugby’s world stage, captaining the team and winning two world titles. After being named the greatest All Black player ever by his coach, Steve Hansen, the Crusaders and New Zealand flanker is the most capped All Blacks player and has now retired from rugby, working as a commercial helicopter pilot.

"I’ve always loved how F45 Training offers an inclusive environment to train, where anyone from first-timers to the fittest athletes can workout together. I’m proud to be partnering with such an innovative and widely revered brand and I look forward to seeing what the rest of 2022 holds for F45 Training," said McCaw.

President, CEO, and Chairman of F45, Adam Gilchrist, said "At F45 Training, we champion leaders in the fitness industry who are connected by a common attitude to look, feel and perform better in all aspects of their life. We recognised a unique sense of grit and resilience in Carter and McCaw that excels beyond the rugby field, making them the ideal ambassadors to instill their knowledge and fierce work ethic into our global community of franchises, trainers, members. We are excited to expand our ambassador portfolio to include two legends both on and off the field, and to support them in their endeavours as they enter into the next life chapter post-rugby," said Gilchrist.

Carter and McCaw join other athletes in the F45 stable of ambassadors including Rugby League footballers Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Murray, Olympians Morgan Mitchell and Stephanie Rice alongside global ambassadors David Beckham, Mark Wahlberg and Gunnar Peterson. F45’s athletes have a shared vision to inspire trainers and members to get the most out of their workout and feel enriched both physically and mentally, no matter their age or fitness level.

Images located HERE. VNR located HERE.