Waihi Beach pro surfer secures new sponsorship deal

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 16:53

New Zealand pro surfer Levi Stewart’s hopes for representing New Zealand on the World Surfing Tour just took a big step forward with the announcement of sponsorship deal from LJ Hooker Waihi Beach.

"This support from my little town of Waihi Beach allows me to chase my dreams on the international stage," said Mr Stewart, adding "this sponsorship furthers my chances of qualifying for the World Surfing League’s Championship tour."

"Every athlete knows how difficult it is to compete overseas, so securing this sponsorship from LJ Hooker Waihi Beach keeps the immediate goal alive of being selected again for the NZ Surfing Team and to compete at the International Surfing Association’s World Surfing Games to be held at Surf City, El Salvador.

Levi Stewart is currently ranked as one of the world’s top 50 surfers and is currently ranked 17th in the Men’s Qualifying Series for the 2022/2023 year.

LJ Hooker’s Waihi Beach Principal Owner Gary Alway saw the raw talent and drive in Levi Stewart after watching him recover from breaking his back in two places at a surfing competition in 2013.

"Levi Stewart is one of those remarkable Kiwis who, despite being told he may never walk again, had the courage and conviction to keep his dream alive of competing with the best surfers in the world," said Mr Alway.

"Knowing Levi has also worked with Surfers Healing, a US based grassroots non-profit organisation that exposes children with physical difficulties to the unique experience of surfing, further demonstrates that he has the character and attributes of not only being a world-class athlete, but also a great sporting ambassador for New Zealand," said Mr Alway.

As a Waihi Beach local, Levi Stewart’s advice to kids wanting to become a surfing pro includes the guidance that "the most important thing is that they enjoy the journey and everything that comes with it."