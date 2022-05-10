nib awards $10,000 to junior rugby team at Blues vs Rebels match

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 11:15

Kelston Intermediate from West Auckland has beaten out nine other junior rugby teams to win a cash prize of $10,000 to support the health and wellbeing of their school and players thanks to nib New Zealand (nib).

A total of 100 kids (aged 11-13 years) from ten junior rugby teams from around Auckland, North Harbour and Northland were invited by nib to compete in the nib Little Legends $10K Relay and run the length of the stadium at half-time during the Blues vs Rebels match on Friday, 6 May.

Kelston Intermediate’s display of speed, teamwork and determination saw them take home the grand prize of $10,000 to help fund sports training and leadership programmes that foster a more inclusive culture within their school, allowing the students to grow both inside the classroom and on the field.

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the nib Little Legends $10K Relay was a fun way to show its support to junior sports clubs that play such an important role in our communities.

"We’re all about supporting the health and wellbeing of Kiwis, and grassroots sport is integral in encouraging our tamariki to stay active. Beyond the physical health benefits, being part of a team sport during your adolescence has been proven to increase self-confidence, socialisation and happiness-, which are all positive outcomes for mental health.

"We know finding additional resources for many local schools and clubs can be tough, so we hope this funding boost can help Kelston Intermediate achieve some of the exciting things they’ve set out to do. Congratulations to everyone who competed over the weekend, it was a fantastic race to watch," Mr Hennin said.

Bert Iosia, Principal of Kelston Intermediate said it was an exciting evening for the young players and taking home the winnings was the icing on the cake.

"The buzz of being at Eden Park during a Blues home game was such a thrill for our students. On top of that, being awarded the $10,000 cheque was such a special moment for us all! We can’t wait to use the prize money to develop leadership skills in our tamariki so they can champion wellbeing in our school.," Mr Iosia said.

Thanks to this funding, we’ll be sending a team of students to sports camp next term and can train our student leadership group to become trusted mediators and peer support leaders, creating a safe and welcoming space for all students at Kelston Intermediate," he added.

Blues Head Coach, Leon MacDonald said, "We love being part of the $10K Relay alongside nib, as it provides a platform for a deserving school or club to show what their junior club is made of, while getting the chance to win prize money so that their local club members’ health and wellbeing remain a priority.

"We hope all the Little Legends who took part on Friday night enjoyed the experience and made some special memories for years to come," Mr MacDonald said.

All finalist teams that competed on the day were:

Hora Hora Rugby Club (Northland)Kelston Intermediate Open Rugby team (Auckland)Marist North Harbour (North HarbourMount Roskill Junior Rugby Club (Auckland)Mount Wellington Rugby Football Club (Auckland)North Hokianga Junior Sports ClubOhaewai Junior Rugby (Northland)Otahuhu Rugby Football Club (Auckland)Takapuna Rugby Football Club junior team (Auckland)Waiheke Island Rugby Club (Auckland)

All participating players were also given their very own free OPRO custom-fit mouthguard (same brand worn by the Blues) to give them the best possible protection for their teeth, mouths and gums on the field

