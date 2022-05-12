Jason Moloney, Hemi Ahio and Lucas Brown headline blockbuster undercard

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 11:59

Belts will be on the line and a chance to move back into world title contention will be up for grabs when former world title holder Lucas Browne meets New Zealand contender Junior Fa on the undercard of the George Kambosos-Devon Haney showdown in Melbourne next month.

Browne (30-3, 26KOs) won the WBA Oceania title with a knockout victory over Faiga Opelu in December and his fight with Fa (19-1, 10KOs) will headline a bumper undercard that will also include Australian bantamweight contender Jason Moloney, his brother Andrew Moloney and Kiwi bronze Olympic medallist David Nyika.

Browne is a former holder of the WBA (regular) heavyweight belt and wants to put himself back in the title picture. A win over Fa would do just that as the pair meet for not only Browne’s WBA Oceania belt, but also the IBF international heavyweight title.

Likewise, the 32-year-old Fa is looking to get his career back on track after losing to former world champion Joseph Parker in his last outing in February last year, the lone loss of his professional career.

"I would love nothing more than to fight for another world title and Junior Fa is standing in my way," Browne said. "If I can put him away early, that will send a message to the boxing world that I am far from finished. He has only lost once in his career, to Joseph Parker.

"I plan to hand him his second defeat."

Fa, who has notable wins over American veterans Devin Vargas and Dominick Guinn, hits back. He wants to send Browne into retirement following their 10 round title fight.

"I 100% back myself, but I'm not taking Lucas lightly as he is a former world champ and was stopped by Gallen with some illegal blows, so I don't count that as a loss for him. He has his power and we saw him use it to KO his last opponent. I'll be getting the best Lucas Browne for this fight as I'm in the way of him being a contender again. It's a huge opportunity for him and it's going to be a tough fight," Fa said.

Jason Moloney (23-2, 18KOs) holds the WBC silver bantamweight title and is currently ranked No. 2 by the WBC and No. 3 by the WBO. He has already fought two times for world titles and is keen to make it third time lucky by setting up another world title tilt. Standing in his way of taking home the vacant WBO International bantamweight title on June 5 will be hard-hitting Filipino Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23KOs).

"I am grateful to Top Rank and Lou DiBella for the opportunity to be part of the biggest event in Australian boxing history. It is a dream come true," said Jason Moloney.

"I’m expecting a tough fight against a former world title challenger in Aston Palicte, as he has shown that he can perform at the top level. I will be coming with everything I have to deliver the impressive performance of my career. Get ready for Mayhem!"

Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment said this undisputed unified lightweight boxing championship fight between George Kambosos Jnr and Devin Haney will be the fight of the century in Australia and it deserves a strong card.

"When it comes to presenting an undercard worthy of its main event -- the battle between world champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney for the undisputed World Lightweight Championship -- it's Aussie Rules. Australian fight fans in Marvel Stadium and viewers around the globe will be treated to a feast of exciting all-action bouts, many featuring contenders and prospects from Australia, as well as New Zealand. We are prepared to make history in Melbourne."

The hits keep coming. Fresh off winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, double Commonwealth Gold medallist and unbeaten cruiserweight David Nyika from Hamilton, New Zealand, (2-0, 2KOs) has arrived in Australia fresh from training in the United Kingdom alongside Tyson Fury and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Heralded as a future world champion by Fury, Nyika gets the chance to show the world what all the hype is about in a 6/4 round swing bout against a yet to be announced opponent.

The quality undercard will also feature an eight-round slugfest between undefeated New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio (18-0, 13 KO's) and American Joe Jones (13-4, 10 KO's), which with both fighter's knockout power shapes up as one to watch. Ahio enters this fight with six stoppages in his last seven fights.

Following the main event, junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KOs), world-rated No. 5 in the WBA and No. 6 by the WBC and WBO, will battle Nicaragua’s Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and Devin Haney Promotions-signed junior middleweight prospect Amari Jones (5-0, 5 KOs) will fight Ankush Hooda (3-0-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-rounder.

The undercard will also feature the following additional bouts: Ferocious Promotions will have three highly-touted prospects on display, Terry Nickolas, Isaias Sette and Hussein Fayad. Nickolas (2-1, 2 KOs), from Sydney, New South Wales, takes a step up in opposition experience when he rumbles with Lachlan Higgins (7-4-1, 2 KOs), from Mornington, Victoria, in a six-round junior middleweight bout, Sette and Fayad, also from Sydney, will be making their pro debuts in four-round bouts -- Sette, in a junior middleweight bout, against knockout-hungry Luke Gersbeck (2-0, 2 KOs), from Melbourne, Victoria, and Fayad, in a junior lightweight bout, against Pom Thanawut Phetkum (1-1) of Springvale, Victoria, Australia.

"Terry Nickolas is an accomplished amateur with 130 amateur bouts and represented Australia recently in the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, before turning professional with Ferocious Promotions," manager Jim Kambosos said.

"Huss Fayad and Isaias Sette have great amateur experience and are ready for the transition into the professional ranks."

Also featuring on the card is Taylah Robertson (4-1,1 KO), from Brisbane, Queensland and Sarah Higginson (3-0-1, 1 KO), from Perth, Western Australia, in a five-round junior bantamweight battle. Both fighters enter this bout having won their previous title fights. Robertson scored an eight-round unanimous decision over Kylie Fulmer in their Australia Female bantamweight title fight while Higginson scored her first professional knockout victory in her last fight, stopping Danni Mace in the fourth round, to capture the vacant Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian Female bantamweight title.