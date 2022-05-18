World champion aiming for New Zealand Darts Masters success

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 09:52

World Champion Peter Wright is targeting his first title at the New Zealand Darts Masters in August as the sport's top names prepare to return to Hamilton.

Wright will be amongst 16 competitors at the GLOBOX Arena on August 26-27 as the World Series of Darts returns to New Zealand.

Michael van Gerwen will be the reigning champion after his 2019 success in Hamilton, while four qualifiers from New Zealand will line up against the likes of Wright, Gerwyn Price and history-maker Fallon Sherrock.

Wright, the world number one who won his second World Championship in January, is relishing his chance to finally be introduced in New Zealand as the World Champion - with the Covid-19 pandemic denying him a World Series tour when he first claimed the title two years ago.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Wright. "Unfortunately, I couldn't come back as the single World Champion at the time because of Covid, but fingers crossed I get to come back to New Zealand as a double World Champion.

"It's going to be very tough with the home players and the players who are coming over.

"It's going to be difficult but obviously I'd like to come over and take the trophy back with me. I can't wait."

At 52, Wright is one of sport's oldest World Champions, but with age no issue in darts the Scot has urged New Zealand's crop of emerging stars - led by Ben Robb and Haupai Puha - to keep the faith in their bid to one day emulate his success.

"All the learning I've done in the past, learning from my defeats, has made me mentally stronger," said Wright, speaking on SENZ's "At The Oche".

"I always took the positives out [of defeats] and you can never stop learning.

"You've only got to play your best darts for two-and-a-half weeks if you want to be World Champion.

"You've got to work your way into the tournament and play your best at the end, and I've learned how to get myself ready. Hopefully I can do it again this year."

The New Zealand Darts Masters will be held on August 26-27 at the GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton. For tickets, please visit ticketek.co.nz.

The tournament is part of the Professional Darts Corporation's World Series of Darts, which features international events in New York, Copenhagen and Amsterdam and in Townsville, Wollongong and Hamilton in August ahead of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam in September.

Confirmed players are

PDC Representatives

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Michael Smith (England)

James Wade (England)

Fallon Sherrock (England)

+2 PDC stars to be confirmed

Regional Representatives

Damon Heta (Australia)

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Gordon Mathers (Australia)

+4x New Zealand Qualifiers

+1x Australian Qualifier