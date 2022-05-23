Kiwi Ferns v Tonga aims to break Women’s Rugby League crowd attendance

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 15:54

New Zealand Rugby League, in partnership with Mainstream, aims to record the highest ever attendance for a Women's rugby league fixture, which currently sits at 18,000.

The record attendance was set at the 2008 Women's Rugby League World Cup Final, where the Kiwi Ferns met Australia's Jillaroos. 18 000 fans flocked to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium that evening as the Kiwi Ferns won their third World Cup in a row - 34 points to nil.

The women's game in New Zealand has skyrocketed in recent years with the development of the Sky Sport Women's Premiership, National District 9’s and the plethora of youth and school competitions. These grassroots investments have led to a World 9’s Kiwi Ferns victory and the emergence of young Kiwi Fern and Tongan talent in the NRLW arena.

Off the back of the growing popularity of the game, NZRL and Mainstream believe there is no better time to chase a world record rugby league crowd than June 25 when the Kiwi Ferns face Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, marking the return of international rugby league after a two-year hiatus.

The Kiwi Ferns last faced Tonga 14 years ago, when they earned a 40 point victory at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup. Both nations now meet again in June off the back of 2020 victories; the rookie lead Kiwi Ferns earned a 28-8 win over Fetu Samoa, while Tonga had a dominant 66-8 performance over Niue.

NZRL Head of Women's Rugby League and participant in the 2008 grand final, Luisa Avaiki says, "Despite the Covid hiatus, our game and our female athletes continue to grow from strength to strength. There’s been widespread coverage of the NRLW over the ditch, imagine if we can celebrate the return of women’s Test match rugby league, back home to New Zealand with a new world record crowd attendance."

Avaiki adds, "If we can rally our New Zealand based Kiwi and Pacific rugby league communities to get behind the women’s Test, just as much as the men’s, the impact on the game, players and fans will be monumental. Thank you to Mainstream for their ongoing support of our women’s game."

The late George Mann and his wife Mele Vaohoi Mann, the Founders of Tonga Rugby League and advocates for over 28 years quote the below.

"As Tongan Women's National Rugby League representatives, we must be an inspiration on and off the rugby league field to inspire future players to represent our Kingdom.

"Mou hu ki loto mala'e o vainga ke tafe toto ma'a Tonga, ke mou mate maa Tonga". In 2022 it takes a village to develop and inspire Tongan Women's Rugby League players. HE KOE HAKAU OE AHONI KOE FONUA OE KAHAU. For an atom of today is an island of tomorrow."

New Zealand Rugby League sends its deepest condolences to the whÄnau of Mele Vaohoi Mann who passed away last week.