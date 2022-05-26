Central Districts Cricket names new CEO

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 11:24

Central Districts Cricket is proud to announce today that Lance Hamilton will lead the organisation forward as our new Chief Executive.

Effective immediately, Hamilton has been appointed to lead Central Districts through its next cycle of growth, replacing Pete de Wet who has departed to lead Triathlon New Zealand.

Central Districts has been a big part of Lance Hamilton’s life for the past 25 years, firstly as a player.

Hamilton represented the Central Stags as a fast bowler from 1996/97 to 2006/07, also earning ODI selection to the BLACKCAPS in 2005.

He becomes the first former CD player to lead the organisation since Blair Furlong.

Towards the end of his playing career, Hamilton took on more responsibility as the Stags’ player/manager and, after retiring from playing, went on to become the team’s manager and assistant coach, and team manager for New Zealand A tours to India, Sri Lanka, and England for New Zealand Cricket.

Hamilton also has a background in real estate, and has operated as CD’s Commercial Manager - with cricket always central in his life.

In 2017 he progressed to Head of High Performance, overseeing the Central Stags, Central Hinds and the CD representative pathway; and his elevation to Chief Executive will now see a new appointment in this key role in due course.

After two and half decades of commitment to CD, Hamilton said he was both excited and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead Central Districts Cricket and its people.

"Having shifted here from Counties looking for cricketing opportunities way back in 1996, I never dreamed that those opportunities would still be presenting themselves 26 years on," he said.

"I am as humble, proud, and excited today as I was back then when I made my debut for the Stags."

New Zealand's only Major Association (organisations that play first-class cricket) to span both the North and South Island, Central Districts is comprised of eight District Associations - Hawke’s Bay, ManawatÅ«, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Horowhenua-KÄpiti, Whanganui, Marlborough and Nelson.

The extensive geographic catchment presents challenges unique to CD, with a diverse family of stakeholders all striving for cricketing excellence.

"The strength of our organisation is our willingness to work together to get the desired results," noted Hamilton.

"CD Cricket is in a very good space currently, and that’s a reflection of the work by Pete, the Board, and the staff over the past six years.

"I’m looking forward to carrying that on and continuing to grow strongly together."

CDCA Board Chair, Mike Devonshire commented that Hamilton brings a consummate understanding of the Central Districts environment, and is an inclusive leader who thoroughly deserves the chance to take the organisation forward on the next stage of an exciting journey.

"Lance headed off strong competition for the role, and the Board is delighted to have been able to promote from ‘within’.

"We see Lance’s succession to the CEO role as a natural progression of the CDCA’s vision to develop our own."

Mr Devonshire thanked departing CEO Pete de Wet for his service to the organisation from 2016 to 2022: a period which oversaw significant growth, cohesion, and national success for all of CD’s flagship and Development teams.

Most recently, this included CD lifting both the NZC men’s and women’s national Under-19 title in the 2021/22 season - marking the first time CD had won the men’s under-19s, with CD becoming the first Major Association to do the national Under-19 double.