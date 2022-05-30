Olympic gold medalist launches NZ's Powder Highway to Aussie 'ski-bunnies'

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 11:18

New Zealand’s youngest ever Olympic medalist has teamed up with Christchurch Airport and the South Island’s regional tourism organisations to launch New Zealand’s Powder Highway.

Nico Porteous won a Bronze medal in the Freestyle Halfpipe at the Winter Olympics in 2018 when he was just 16. He won Gold in same event in Beijing in 2022.

The New Zealand Powder Highway is a new product designed to attract Australian ski tourists taking in the very best snow experiences the South has to offer.

A SOUTH- initiative, the New Zealand Powder Highway was developed by the gateway to the South Island, Christchurch Airport, in partnership with three key regional tourism organisations - Christchurch NZ, Mackenzie Region and Destination Queenstown.

The airport’s General Manager of Trade Development, Scott Callaway is leading a delegation that, launched the highway at three Kia Ora SOUTH events, hosted by Porteous, in Australia.

"We showcased the New Zealand Powder Highway to nearly 200 ski travel specialists across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. They were excited - saying it’s fresh and new and will be popular with Australians wanting to embrace the ski season after two years of closed borders."

Nico Porteous spoke at each event telling attendees the South Island offers amazing ski experiences.

"A key highlight of the New Zealand Powder Highway is the opportunity to ski the Tasman Glacier on Mount Cook - that really captures imaginations and it’s great to be able to shine a light on some of our unique snow experiences," says Scott Callaway.

The New Zealand Powder Highway starts in Christchurch, before heading south to New Zealand’s favourite ski and snowboard area Mt Hutt, meandering through the McKenzie’s ski areas and Mt Cook before ending in Queenstown the South’s heart of snow sport with its famous four areas of Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Cardrona and Treble Cone.

Scott Callaway expects this will be a big ski season for Australians.

"Pre-COVID, around 20,000 Australians would cross the Tasman to ski in the South Island. We know many are desperate to come back and the New Zealand Powder Highway gives them a new reason to fly into Christchurch and make the most of all the South has to offer."

-SOUTH is a partnership involving Christchurch Airport and all of the South Island’s regional tourism organisations. Under SOUTH these entities work together to develop and promote the South Island to key tourism markets.