Kiwi contingent ready to make their mark at Ironman Cairns

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 13:03

A host of New Zealand athletes are headed to Tropical North Queensland to take on the Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns this Sunday, 12 June.

Wanaka’s Braden Currie is the leading contender in the men’s professional field, hot off the back of his third-place finish at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship in St. George, Utah, in May.

"Things are going well, these days there's plenty of athletes doing IRONMAN's back to back within pretty short windows and it seems to work pretty well for some people. The body seemed to recover pretty well after St. George and then I managed to get in a little bit of training before coming over to Cairns and trying to adapt to the conditions so I’m looking forward to getting into it," said Currie.

Currie is a two-time IRONMAN Cairns winner and has the fastest time on the course. The 36-year-old says he is targeting another win at the race he is fond of.

"For me it would be great to win this race, it's been a few years since I've been over here and obviously with COVID it didn't allow me to come over and race IRONMAN Cairns. I've always enjoyed racing IRONMAN Cairns, it's a great environment, a great course, and it would be good to get back on the top step of this one," he said.

"The course in Cairns is world class in my mind, it's got quite a diverse bike ride that's quite interesting, a few rolling hills and few flat, and out and backs which breaks the course up quite a lot, and I quite enjoy the run as it's downtown in the city and four lap run course, so you get plenty of time to take in the crowds and fire up for a good finish. The temperatures here at this time of year are beautiful temperatures to race in, normally quite hot and I think it's just a good race to see how you're tolerating the heat pre going into the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona in October."

The reigning Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand champion will face strong Australian competition from last year’s IRONMAN Cairns champion Max Neumann, 2022 National Storage IRONMAN Australia winner Tim Van Berkel, and multiple IRONMAN 70.3 champion Sam Appleton.

Another Kiwi aiming to shake things up in the IRONMAN Cairns men’s pro race is Ben Phillips. The Christchurch triathlete is looking forward to racing against some of the best athletes in Oceania -especially Currie.

"It’s great to get away to the tropical climate of Cairns and catch up with the other professional athletes racing," said Phillips. "Braden’s in excellent form coming off his third place at the World Champs. He will change the dynamic of the race as he always pushes the pace at the front. It’s exciting to be racing against one of the world’s best IRONMAN athletes."

Last month, Phillips came agonisingly close to a podium finish at IRONMAN Australia where he was pipped to third in the last 800m of the 226km race by Auckland’s Jack Moody. Phillips is hoping he can produce something similar this weekend in Cairns, though facing a strong field he is keeping his expectations realistic.

"I am looking forward to getting another race in, IRONMAN Australia in Port Macquarie was a good test of where I was at and I’ve had a bit more time to adjust training and prepare for Cairns," said Phillips.

"The IRONMAN Cairns race is the Asia Pacific Champs and usually has a large competitive field. I’ve got to be realistic, a top five result would be a great day," he said. "A successful day would be achieved if I can position myself well throughout the race and then have a good run and finish the race strong."

It’s not just the New Zealand pros who are expected to race well in Cairns. Two talented age group athletes in Auckland’s Nikki Mathews and Tirau’s Matt Kerr are aiming to secure wins in their respective categories.

Forty-one-year-old Mathews has transformed her life in recent years, from battling an eating disorder to an age group IRONMAN champion.

Mathews says taking on the challenge of competing in IRONMAN races helps her grow physically and mentally, with the past two COVID-affected years especially putting the mental aspect to the test.

"The past few years have been a rollercoaster of peaking for races, then pulling back, then reframing mentally. Resilience, knowing my "why", together with the support of my partner Damon has kept me in the game and healthy," said Mathews.

Mathews will take on IRONMAN Cairns for the first time on Sunday, and despite a less-than-ideal build up to the race she is heading into the event with a positive mindset.

"Training never goes smoothly and it’s part of what makes toeing the start line an accomplishment, and crossing the finish line a great victory no matter the result. In the last month leading into the race I have faced setbacks, injuries and sickness. It has all made for an eventful and stressful campaign but has once again shown me it’s all about the journey and the personal growth process, and not about the finish time. I am fit, mentally strong and ready to suffer - the key elements for IRONMAN racing," said Mathews.

"Racing well for me means hitting that red carpet knowing I have raced with patience and guts, standing proud in my effort. A podium placing is outside of my control, and the focus is always on giving my best. Expectations can be debilitating. I’m looking forward to that red carpet feeling."

Thirty-year-old Kerr recently set the IRONMAN world alight by claiming the title of overall age group IRONMAN World Champion in St. George last month, and in doing so qualified for the 2022 edition in Kona, Hawaii this October.

With just over a month between IRONMAN Cairns and the gruelling World Championship race in St. George, Kerr is hoping he has recovered well enough to deal with the conditions in Cairns.

"It’s certainly a tight turn around especially after a World Championship race," said Kerr. "The good thing from St. George is that I wasn't completely destroyed or broken after that race. I certainly raced hard and needed some recovery time post that, but I knew as long as I gave myself that time then IRONMAN Cairns was going to be a possibility. Cairns presents some variables around the heat and humidity, which will help test some race factors later on for the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona and also allow me the opportunity to target some different goals for this race.

"In light of those couple of variables and a few others, getting myself to Cairns nice and early has again proven to be extremely beneficial. Of course I have goals for this race and executing those well enough, I would like to walk away with an overall age group win, but for me it’s about executing those goals on race day," he said.

More than 3,500 athletes will take part in IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races in Cairns on Sunday 12 June, with the fan favourite event celebrating its 11th running in 2022.

For more information on Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns visit https://www.ironman.com/im-cairns