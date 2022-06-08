All Blacks in Northland for Matariki 2022 - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 17:08

The All Blacks are heading to Northland for their first full squad training camp and will be in Kerikeri on Friday June 24th, Matariki, for a public training session.

Fans are invited along to watch the session in the morning at 9.30 am at the Kerikeri Rugby Club. Friday is a public holiday for the first time in Aotearoa, celebrating Matariki.

The team arrives in Kerikeri on Wednesday June 22nd and as well as training, will also visit Waitangi.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said the camp in Northland is important to prepare for the upcoming Steinlager test series in July.

"This camp is vital in our preparation for the Irish series, our first chance to get together post Super Rugby, and to do this in a special community setting will be very grounding for the team."

"It’s a great way for us to begin our season as we prepare for the challenges ahead against Ireland next month."

Northland Rugby CEO Cameron Bell said having the All Blacks in Northland for the first time at this time of year is very special and the community is very excited.

"The Matariki cluster of stars reappear in our night sky representing a time for us all to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present, and plan for the year ahead."

"It’s an acknowledgement of the legacy of our 32 All Blacks, the resilience of our commuity volunteers through the hard years of Covid and a recognition of our region’s reputation that is growing stronger."

"We warmly welcome our All Blacks and thank them for engaging with our community, creating memories that will last lifetimes and like our journey ahead, that connection with community will underpin our success."