Black Ferns team named for second Pacific Four Test against Canada

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 12:00

The Black Ferns team to play Canada in the second week of the Pacific Four Series, at Trusts Arena in Waitakere, has been named today.

Phillipa Love (15)

Luka Connor (5)

Tanya Kalounivale (1)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (4)

Joanah Ngan-Woo (6)

Alana Bremner (4)

Tafito Lafaele (1)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (1)

Kendra Cocksedge (58)

Hazel Tubic (12)

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (13)

Ruahei Demant (16) - captain

Amy du Plessis - debut

Ruby Tui (1)

Cheyelle Robins-Reti (4)

Georgia Ponsonby (3)

Angel Mulu (1)

Amy Rule (4)

Chelsea Bremner (1)

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (4) / Kendra Reynolds (2)

Ariana Bayler (4) / Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6)

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt - debut

Renee Wickliffe (43)

Two more players are in line for a Black Ferns debut this weekend with Amy du Plessis starting at centre, and 18-year-old Sylvia Brunt poised to debut from the bench.

Du Plessis was involved in the Black Ferns domestic series against the Barbarians in 2020, but Sunday will be her first international Test. For Auckland teenager, Brunt, the quick rise to the top will be no surprise to those who have seen the powerful midfielder in action in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Changes in the backline see Hazel Tubic earn her first start a first five-eighths, with captain Ruahei Demant moving out to second five-eighths.

Demant replaces Chelsea Semple who was not available for selection due to illness, while Du Plessis replaces Kelsey Teneti who has returned to the Black Ferns Sevens programme.

After powerful performances off the bench last weekend, Luka Connor, Tanya Kalounivale, Joanah Ngan-Woo and Tafito Lafaele are all promoted to the starting pack.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Wayne Smith said the changes this week are in line with ensuring all players in the 32-strong squad have the opportunity to impress.

"We’ve selected players that we think are up to the level required at international rugby so we are making sure they get the opportunity on the field to prove that.

"This series is all about players showing what they can do and putting their best foot forward for when it comes time for Rugby World Cup selection," said Smith.

Trailling 5-10 at half time against Australia, the Black Ferns bounced back with a strong second half performance, Smith said they expect another tough encounter against Canada.

"Canada looked physical against the USA, they were explosive and we know they’ve had players added to their team this week from the English Premiership. It will certainly be another tough match, but that is where you learn and that’s exactly what we want."