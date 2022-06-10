Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 15:08

The New Zealand MÄori Golf Association, operational since 1932 with the mission to foster, develop and promote the game of golf amongst MÄori and the wider community of Aotearoa for all ages, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Golf New Zealand acknowledges MÄori rangatiratanga and the importance of mÄtauranga MÄori.

After an extended period of working closely together, the organisations recognise that by working in partnership, they can better ‘enrich lives through the sport of golf’ in a meaningful way.

Golf New Zealand is committed to an authentic and effective partnership with New Zealand MÄori Golf. As part of the new partnership agreement, Golf New Zealand is investing in a shared KaiÄrahi MÄori role to support the parties collective mahi towards enhanced outcomes for MÄori in golf. The new role will be part of the wider Golf New Zealand team but, importantly serve NZ MÄori Golf and be the critical link between the organisations.

Golf New Zealand will also provide a range of general support services to serve NZ MÄori Golf and assist the organisation in thriving into the future alongside Golf New Zealand.

Mark Tito of New Zealand MÄori Golf says:

"This partnership heralds over two and half years of work between NZ MÄori Golf and Golf NZ, building a stronger relationship and both organisations assisting each other where the expertise is required.

"It has been a journey that both organisations can be proud of, culminating in a strategic partnership aspiring to deliver meaningful outcomes for both organisations and te iwi MÄori.

"NZ MÄori Golf looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Korowha Aotearoa - Golf NZ.

"Ko te Tipu me te Hauora te Aronga, Ko te Hahauporo te Whai" - Growth and Well-being is our focus, Excellence in golf is our pursuit."

Dean Murphy of Golf New Zealand says:

"This is a great day for golf in New Zealand. We recognise the special role the NZ MÄori Golf Association plays and the importance of MÄori in golf. This partnership will see our organisations join forces to drive enhanced outcomes. While our primary mission is to serve their organisation, NZ MÄori Golf will also provide their wisdom and guidance to our team to help us work more effectively with MÄori in a meaningful and culturally responsive way."

"This partnership adds significant value to our organisation. It also complements our work with Districts Associations where we are progressively working towards a consolidated workforce that is aligned and focused on the best outcomes for golf. So far, we have five District Associations operating under this partnership model

and we are hopeful more will join this important project in the near future."

Sport NZ Chief Executive, Raelene Castle, says this is an important step for Golf New Zealand and New Zealand MÄori Golf.

"This partnership will help strengthen relationships and connections, as well as cultural capability. It will also help ensure the game is inclusive of MÄori and is contributing to MÄori wellbeing. It is a great initiative and I look forward to seeing the results."

The new partnership with NZ MÄori Golf commences immediately as does the search for the first Golf New Zealand MÄori Golf Development Manager role. View details at https://www.golf.co.nz/work-in-golf