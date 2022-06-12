Max Neumann and Sarah Crowley win Cairns Airport Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns titles

Sunday, 12 June, 2022 - 22:21

Max Neumann and Sarah Crowley have claimed the men’s and women’s professional titles at the Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns, putting in impressive performances on their way to victory.

Neumann crossed the line in 7:52:53 to win a record third straight men’s title, with Crowley winning in 8:59:40 for her second visit to the top step of the podium at IRONMAN Cairns.

Neumann finished less than three minutes ahead of Kiwi Braden Currie, with Sam Appleton third in just his second IRONMAN race.

"It’s been an incredible day, I absolutely love coming here and I think everybody would say the same this is the best race in the world by a long way," said Neumann. "You travel all over the world, but you come back here and it’s by far the best race you could ever take part in so everyone out there should feel lucky they’re doing it and I think everyone out there will feel the same as I do.

"The swim was pretty quick, we had a nice little tailwind on the way home. We all stuck together, four of us, and then me, Appo and Currie worked really well together on the bike and put about ten minutes on the second group," he said. "Coming in I dropped off a bit in the last couple of k’s to keep my legs fresh and so I came off the bike pretty fresh and really just stuck to my own plan, sitting at 3:47 pace for a 2:40 marathon and ran 2:41 in the end. I was just patient, if Currie wanted to run 2:36 for an IRONMAN he can take the win but it’s pretty hard to do here in these conditions, so I just stuck to my guns and it worked out."

Neumann and Currie pushed each other all day, with Currie leading the way on the run before Neumann made the pass and went on to victory.

"I had a plan from the start, they were riding pretty crazy, Appleton was on 340 watts when he went to the front and I think me and Currie were both just trying to hang on," said Neumann. "I didn’t do too much work back into the headwind, it’s worked for me in the previous years and we had ten minutes on the second group and so I thought what’s the point, you’ve got to race to win not race to win by as many minutes as you can. The run felt very comfortable, and I sort of just paced it and had a plan to run 3:47 pace for the marathon.

"I thought Currie was on an absolute ripper day, he wasn’t coming back very quickly then all of a sudden he must’ve felt the world in his legs but he’s an incredible competitor and I’m privileged to be able to race against him so full respect to him," he said.

Sarah Crowley won the women’s title by more than six minutes from Radka Kahlefeldt, with 2021 IRONMAN Cairns champion Kylie Simpson charging her way through the field on the run to finish third.

Crowley’s win was her second Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns title, after the Brisbane-based athlete stood on top of the podium back in 2017.

"I’m so thrilled, I love this race. I’ve tried to come every single year, it was my first IRONMAN 70.3 win and also my first IRONMAN win so it means a lot to me. I’ve got a few of these boomerangs and I just love the crowd here, the event’s amazing, the weather, the course is immaculate, it’s perfect," said Crowley.

Crowley was the first woman out of the water, a lead she would go on to extend throughout the race as she pulled away on her own on the bike and then managed to hold strong on the run.

"We had a good group on the swim, it meant that I could switch off and just hang in there with them. I ended up getting out of the water first then I hopped on the bike and the goal was to get away from the group and make it fair race and everyone had to work," she said. "Then on the run I just tried to hold that, I knew she’d chase early and I just tried to hold the gap but credit to Radka she stayed on and that was her first IRONMAN completed and that showed good things to come from her. I had to hang in there and my legs are pretty sore from Port Mac a few weeks ago but I did the job."

This win in Cairns comes just seven weeks after Crowley claimed the National Storage IRONMAN Australia title in Port Macquarie.

"That hurt a lot more than the last one," said Crowley. "Usually I actually go a bit better on the second one, so we just went after another one. It’s a good opportunity in Australia at the moment, there’s so much racing and it’s good to see good competition. I was pretty impressed with Radka today, she hung in there for a lot of it. I was really putting it down on the bike and I couldn’t shake her so amazing first-time effort.

IRONMAN Cairns is an event that holds fond memories for the now two-time champion and a course she loves race.

"The bike, the closed road on Captain Cook Highway, is just unreal. I think also the club section of the run is just another thing, you don’t really get that everywhere, it’s just amazing vibes," she said. "Thank you also to the Cairns Airport, the local community, the council and IRONMAN and everyone for continuing to run this event, it’s definitely the best on the calendar and I just love coming back every year."