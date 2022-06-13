Kiwis Matt Kerr and Nikki Mathews claim age group titles at Ironman Cairns

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 10:51

New Zealand triathletes have impressed on the world stage, with Tairua’s Matt Kerr and Auckland’s Nikki Mathews finishing ahead of thousands as they were crowned overall age group champions at yesterday’s Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns.

Kerr was the 10th age group male out of the water at Palm Cove and quickly moved up the field in the early stages of the bike, but it wasn’t until the halfway point of the 180km cycle that he took the lead. He didn’t look back from there, finishing nearly 20 minutes ahead of Australian Scott Harpham in 8:31:22 - a time that would have put him sixth in the men’s pro race.

"It was great, there was a bit of wind on the bike, enough to disturb some of the field but you just have to stay composed about the whole thing but that run is just electric, there’s people everywhere. It’s epic, so good," said Kerr.

Just over a month ago, 30-year-old Kerr demonstrated his talent against an international field as he took home the title of overall age group IRONMAN World Champion in St. George, Utah, and he can now add the IRONMAN Cairns accolade to his impressive resume.

"It’s a pretty hard one coming off Utah, still probably a little bit there and had to dig deep at the end there on the run but all went to plan so it’s good," he said. "Completely different course which was good, and it’s the variation of coming here and doing this and the decision to do this and it’s a real good build into Kona which we’ve got later in the year with a little bit of humidity so that’s the reason primarily to come here. The goal was to swim pretty well, and ride pretty well and not come home broken in the run so that was achieved I feel.

"It was awesome out there, that esplanade is electric and that’s what brings you home each lap. It went pretty well," said Kerr. "It’s pretty special, I was here for the IRONMAN 70.3 last year and just come off Utah with Braden Currie so it’s a nice little finisher for the season and back to Mooloolaba for a training block before Kona."

Kerr will now head to the Sunshine Coast for warmer climate training in preparation for the 2022 edition of the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He and fellow Kiwi Braden Currie will then head to Maui for five weeks in September before settling in Kona ahead of the race on 8 October.

Forty-one-year-old Mathews raced strongly and consistently throughout the entire 226km race to finish as the first age group female by some way - over 30 minutes ahead of Australia’s Kirsty Sheehan in 9:30:25.

"I didn’t expect that honestly. I just went out, choppy swim and thought ok we’ll put that aside and behind me and focus on what’s ahead with the bike ride and I did take some opportunity to look at scenery this time instead of stare at the road," said Mathews. "Fuel was on point because it was hot, windy, and I just kind of stuck in there and took moments out to look at the scenery and think of a few things, my grandma just passed on Wednesday so I was thinking of that and then next minute we’re heading back into town on the last 30k’s.

"Then I started to panic thinking about the run but came off the bike and first thing I did was blow the top off my drink bottle so that was a disaster, but I managed that ok and was just steady the whole way, no hero moves and water at every aid station because it was hot," she said. "It was nice to get breeze along the marina, that was really cool, I haven’t run along there before so it’s a great course. Enjoyed it, loved the finish line the crowd was just so loud cheering and that was so awesome, the first finish line I’ve actually taken a moment to take it all in."

It was an emotional day for Mathews with her grandma passing away just days before the race and enduring a roller coaster ride over the past couple of years through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This win means so much, my grandma just died and it’s been a hell of journey getting here with COVID, sickness, injuries. I wasn’t home when my grandma died so it just means a lot, this is for her," she said.

Despite the obstacles thrown her way during the pandemic, Mathews is excited to finally have the opportunity to travel and race overseas again - made all the more sweet by the double New Zealand age group victories she and Kerr secured at IRONMAN Cairns.

"Two Kiwis, nailed it. I feel like I might not be able to wear my Kiwi t-shirt around," she joked. "No, there’s obviously a lot of Kiwis here because I heard a lot of ‘go the Kiwis’. I think it’s great that we’re finally able to open our borders and travel and share each other’s courses and excitement for IRONMAN, it’s awesome," said Mathews.

