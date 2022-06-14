Double the reasons to support All Whites in World Cup qualifier - TAB

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 11:32

Double the reasons to support All Whites in World Cup qualifierAll Whites supporters are set to end up as the winners if the team can get the job done against Costa Rica in Wednesday morning’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in Qatar.

And TAB NZ is giving double the reason to support the All Whites this Wednesday with a $20 Bonus Bet up for grabs for anyone who places a pre-match bet of $10 or more on Wednesday’s qualifier.

"Not only are we giving punters good odds on the All Whites to qualify, but we’re also giving them a free shot on goal afterwards with a Bonus Bet," TAB NZ General Manager Customer and Betting Simon Thomas says.

"What better way to show your support than with a bet on the All Whites and a free crack at us all at once?

"The All Whites are looking like the outsiders at about a 33% chance of making it through to the big dance but dreams can come true, as we saw in 2009 with the All Whites’ win over Bahrain in Wellington.

"We would love to see the All Whites book their spot, so we are willing to take the hit on this one. With tasty odds on offer for the All Whites to qualify, if they do, we’ll be out of pocket by probably half a million but how good would it be to be back at the World Cup?"

No matter the outcome, the World Cup is always a big winner for New Zealand Football thanks to TAB NZ returning profits for the benefit of New Zealand sport and racing.

"New Zealand sport wins when Kiwi punters bet with TAB NZ. The lads booking their spot in Qatar would massively increase the interest in what is already going to be a huge tournament for us," Simon Thomas says.