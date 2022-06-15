Global outdoor brand Rab partners with GODZONE

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 17:24

A new premier partnership between GODZONE and outdoor clothing and equipment supplier Rab will see the outdoor brand become the official apparel supplier of the event.

Hundreds of adventure racing competitors from around the world will compete at GODZONE Chapter 11, hosted in Fiordland - the southwest New Zealand World Heritage Area, in March 2023. Entries for the event open on 1st July 2022.

GODZONE Event Director Warren Bates says the new partnership with Rab marks a significantly increased investment into the event and the sport of adventure racing.

"We are thrilled this global brand has stepped forward to partner with GODZONE and support the competitors, volunteers and crew who all form a critical function at the event. Rab has developed a long-standing reputation as an internationally recognized outdoor brand for delivering world-class, sustainably sourced products, which completely matches our event ethos."

"Rab has an established relationship with the sport, having been supplying clothing to the world’s best adventure racing team - Avaya - for several years, so it’s fitting to have them partner with the world’s best expedition adventure race."

Over the past decade, GODZONE has established itself as one of the planet's toughest expedition-length races. This year the event was announced as the inaugural Expedition Racing World Championship for 2023.

"In an age of influencers and social media, it can be hard to filter through the real and the contrived, but the GODZONE experience runs deep and can be uncompromising at times," says Bates. "Outdoor brands are increasingly looking to cut through the crap and align themselves with real people and experiences, and this partnership is a true reflection of that."

He says Rab’s rugged, high-performance mountain clothing and equipment will benefit GODZONE competitors as they race an exhilarating and varied course through New Zealand wilderness areas.

"Most athletes have a favourite pair of shorts, top or socks they like to race in - there is something eminently comforting and secure in using a piece of clothing you trust to do the job in the great outdoors. Rab clothing has been tested all over the globe in all sorts of conditions, and I’ve personally used it for racing over many years, for ski touring, and of course when scoping out GODZONE courses - it is superior."

The New Zealand distribution company for Rab is Outfitters of New Zealand. Neil Stichbury says they are proud to partner with GODZONE as the official apparel sponsor.

"Rab has been making durable, sustainable outdoor gear for 40 years, and our passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit sets the foundation for everything we do. Many GODZONE competitors have used Rab gear from Chapter 1 through to Chapter 10, and we expect to continue to keep them warm, dry, and comfortable through Chapter 11 next year and beyond."