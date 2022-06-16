TAB NZ customers calling the shots on Super Rugby Pacific Final

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 16:19

Rugby fans are making the big call in Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final, backing the Crusaders to win after TAB NZ’s experts could only split the two teams on the Blues’ home-ground advantage.

The Blues, who finished on top of the competition table after the round-robin section of the tournament, opened at $1.80 to win the final, compared to $1.92 for the Crusaders.

"We’ve seen twice as many bets on the Mainlanders to win," TAB General Manager Customer and Betting Simon Thomas says.

"We’ve pretty much settled on home advantage being the only difference, so have sided with the Blues as slight favourites but the public think that the experience of the Crusaders will get them across the line.

"The Blues might have most of the 45,000 supporters on Saturday cheering for them, but the Crusaders rise to the occasion when a trophy is on the line, and punters seem to be thinking the same thing."

"If you’re as unsure as our experts, then you could take a special TAB ‘Power Play’ for Either Team To Win by 3 or Less. That’s paying $4 which is a great price if you’re shrugging your shoulders like we are."

In the option to back the winning team and margin, 90% of the money is on a tight game, with almost no-one thinking either team will win by 13 or more.

Full betting options and latest odds are available at https://www.tab.co.nz/sports/event/1447742/rugby-union/-super-rugby/super-rugby-pacific/blues-v-crusaders.