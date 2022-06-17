40 years of racing to be celebrated in 2022

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 17:03

With 125 days to go, the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club (NZMYC) is pleased to announce the 40th PIC Coastal Classic Yacht Race from Auckland to Russell in the Bay of Islands is officially open. Organisers are now accepting entries online and encouraging participants to get prepared for the Labour Weekend ritual.

"Get ready for an epic race and Labour Weekend. This year marks 40 years since the Coastal Classic began in 1982, and with Covid causing us to cancel last year we are beyond excited to get this race underway" says NZMYC Commodore Greer Houston.

"You could say it’s been two years since the fleet sailed into Russell with 2020 seeing only 16 boats reach the finish line due to light winds. Considering this, we are expecting a large fleet of competitors who are looking to 'grind' their way to the finish line."

To mark this 40-year milestone, organisers are offering the chance to win two return airfares to Barcelona -- the home of the 2024 America’s Cup!

"We just wanted to do something special" says Greer. "Forty years of racing is really something to be celebrated and this prize is open to anyone who competes in the 2022 PIC Coastal Classic - crew and skippers!"

Considered one of the world’s most famous yacht races, the Coastal traditionally attracts the very best of New Zealand yachting to race alongside a colourful fleet of boats of all shapes, sizes and abilities. It’s traditionally a battle between single hulled boats 'monohulls' and double or triple hulled yachts 'multihulls'.

Starting in the vicinity of Devonport Wharf on the morning of Friday 21 October 2022, the 119 nautical mile long challenge is again expected to draw well-seasoned yachties and beginner sailors alike.

"It’s more than just a race," says Greer. "It’s a chance to catch up with old friends and share some stories. Anybody who has done the race will know the buzz and magic of sailing into Russell and celebrating this achievement. So - gather your crew, get your boat shipshape and let’s celebrate 40 years of this epic race together".

The PIC Coastal Classic is made possible only with thanks to primary sponsor PIC Insurance Brokers and a loyal team of long-standing event partners and many volunteers.

Competitors are now able to download the Notice of Race and Enter Online - www.coastalclassic.co.nz