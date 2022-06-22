First round of Canterbury Men's contracts announced

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 11:00

Three news faces feature for Canterbury Cricket in this season’s men’s contract list.

Wicketkeeper/batter Mitch Hay, all-rounder Zak Foulkes and top order batter Matt Boyle earn their first professional contracts for the red and black.

All three new faces are products of Christchurch First XI cricket and Canterbury Cricket’s developmental pathways. Head Coach Peter Fulton is excited to be able to reward youth with contracted playing opportunities.

"it's really pleasing to be able to offer contracts to Mitch, Zak and Matt. It's great to be able to reward homegrown talent and I am looking forward to seeing them develop this season"

Canterbury Men’s captain, Cole McConchie is praising the depth of talent in the region ahead of a big season for the Canterbury Men,

"I’m really excited about the contracted group we have this year along with our BLACKAPS. We have a couple of new faces on the list this year and there’s some exciting talent coming through the system. It’s also such an exciting opportunity but also reward for Zak, Mitch and Matt and I wish them nothing but the best. After a couple of successful seasons, the team is building nicely and the depth in Canterbury is very strong. We’re all really looking forward to the upcoming season"

The team is moving from strength to strength, with last season seeing McConchie and Cam Fletcher rewarded with selection to BLACKCAPS’ squads, Will O’Rourke developing into a three-format player, Henry Shipley playing a vital role in all three formats and Mitch Hay filling the shoes of Cam Fletcher when required.

After Todd Astle’s retirement from Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield cricket, he is still undecided about his future on-field career. Astle has not been offered a first-round contract and will decide on his playing future sometime later this year. CCA will remain supportive of whatever decision Todd makes when the time comes.

Outside the initial 15 contracts, Canterbury also retains the services of Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, and Daryl Mitchell, and have acquired Ish Sodhi in an exciting move for the region’s cricket fans.

Canterbury Men’s Squad 2022/23

Cole McConchie (C) - Riccarton CC

Chad Bowes - Sydenham CC

Matt Boyle- - Old Boys Collegians CC

Leo Carter - East Shirley CC

Sean Davey - Old Boys Collegians CC

Cam Fletcher - Old Boys Collegians CC

Zak Foulkes- - Darfield CC

Mitch Hay- - Burnside West Christchurch University CC

Ken McClure - East Shirley CC

Edward Nuttall - Old Boys Collegians CC

Will O’Rourke - Burnside West Christchurch University CC

Fraser Sheat - Sefton CC

Henry Shipley - Darfield CC

Theo van Woerkom - Lancaster Park CC

Will Williams - Peninsula Harbour CC

-indicates first professional contract

Centrally Contracted Players (BLACKCAPS)

Matt Henry - Marist Harewood CC

Tom Latham - Burnside West Christchurch University CC

Daryl Mitchell - Lincoln CC

Henry Nicholls - Peninsula Harbour CC

Ish Sodhi - Old Boys Collegians CC