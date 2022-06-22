Sevens stars set to shine over Matariki weekend - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 16:00

The world’s leading sevens teams descend on Pukukohe this weekend for the Oceania Sevens in their last international tournament before July’s Commonwealth Games.

For All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens players it will be a chance to test themselves against the best opposition from Fiji, Australia and Tonga, just days before the Commonwealth Games squads are confirmed.

The Black Ferns Sevens are splitting into two sides, Pango and MÄ, giving their entire squad, along with development and Black Ferns players the chance for a hit out. The All Blacks Sevens are carrying an extended squad that also features some upcoming players and familiar faces.

Fresh from success with the Black Ferns in the Pacific Four Series, Ruby Tui, Kelsey Teneti, Amy du Plessis, Renee Holmes and Cheyelle Robins-Reti will all swap to the shortened form of the game this weekend.

The squads also feature Layla Sae and Georgia Daals who starred in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki earlier this year.

For the All Blacks Sevens, Scott Curry makes his return to the black jersey, having spent the first half of the year in Japan. Former All Blacks Sevens star Lewis Ormond also returns, having last played in the side in 2017.

After successful debuts on the World Series earlier this year, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Brady Rush, Roderick Solo, Caleb Tangitau and Kitiona Vai will all take their last opportunity to impress before Commonwealth Games selection next week.

The Oceania Sevens will be played at Navigation Homes Stadium this weekend, see draw, ticket and accreditation details below.

Black Ferns Pango: Georgia Daals, Renee Holmes, Tysha Ikenasio, Manaia Nuku, Mahina Paul, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Layla Sae, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison

Black Ferns MÄ: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini, Jazmin Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Kelsey Teneti

All Blacks Sevens: Kurt Baker, Leroy Carter, Che Clark, Te Paea Cook-Savage, Scott Curry, Rhodes Featherstone, Trael Joass, Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Amanaki Nicole, Lewis Ormond, Akuila Rokolisoa, Brady Rush, Roderick Solo, Caleb Tangitau, Kitiona Vai

All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns matches

Friday 24 June

11am All Blacks Sevens v Tonga

11.48am Black Ferns Sevens Pango v Australia

12.12pm Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Fijiana

5.24pm All Blacks Sevens v Australia

5.48pm Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Black Ferns Sevens Pango

Saturday 25 June

11.24am All Blacks Sevens v Fiji

11.48am Black Ferns Sevens Pango v Fijiana

12.12pm Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Australia

5pm All Blacks Sevens v Tonga

5.48pm Black Ferns Sevens Pango v Australia

6.12pm Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Fijiana

Sunday 26 June

11.24am All Blacks Sevens v Australia

11.48am Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Black Ferns Sevens Pango

5.24pm All Blacks Sevens v Fiji

6.33pm Black Ferns Sevens Pango v Fijiana

6.57pm Black Ferns Sevens MÄ v Australia

All matches will be broadcast on Sky Sport