NZ v Tonga double header: sold out - New Zealand Rugby League

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 10:32

The first international Test match on New Zealand soil in over two years has officially sold out.

Saturday 25 June will see TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium at full capacity as the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns face Pacific rivals Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Over 26,000 fans will pack out Mt Smart to celebrate the return of Test match footy to Aotearoa’s shores and the return of the biggest rivalry in international rugby league.

The sold-out crowd goes a long way towards helping NZRL achieve a new world record crowd attendance for a women’s rugby league match, which currently sits at 18,000.

The Kiwi Ferns take on Tonga at 3:10pm while the Kiwis face MMT at 5:20pm.

"This is a historic occasion for rugby league," says NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

"To celebrate the return of international rugby league to Aotearoa with a sell-out crowd is something special.

"This is a momentous occasion for fans, players, and our rugby league communities across the country," he adds.

"It’s been a long time between drinks and a long time since a Test match sell out. What an occasion Saturday will be, one for the history books.

"Welcome back rugby league."