First sell-out in more than 30 years - NZRL

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 18:59

Selling out Mount Smart Stadium for tomorrow’s international doubleheader is a watershed moment for New Zealand rugby league.

It was announced this morning that more than 26,000 tickets have been sold for the back-to-back Tests for the Kiwi Ferns and the New Zealand Kiwis against Mate Ma’a Tonga.

It has now been confirmed it will be the first time the Kiwis will play in front of a capacity crowd since the 1988 Rugby League World Cup final at Auckland’s Eden Park.

That match was a 47,363 sell-out, the biggest crowd in New Zealand Rugby League history.

"The fact this is the first time we’ve sold out a stadium in close to 34 years underlines just how significant this occasion is, even more so because it’s not a World Cup or Four Nations final," said New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters.

"It’s a further sign of how much it means to the public to have international rugby league back in New Zealand after such a long break due to the Covid pandemic."

While there have been big crowds for internationals since 1988, none have sold out until now.

A near capacity crowd of 24,041 attended the 2017 Rugby League World Cup pool match between the Kiwis and Mate Ma’a Tonga at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium.

And Eden Park drew a crowd of 44,324 for the 2010 Four Nations doubleheader featuring the Kiwis against the Kangaroos and England against Papua New Guinea.