Maori All Blacks team named to play Ireland in Hamilton

10 debutants named, Bailyn and Zarn Sullivan named together for first time MÄori All Blacks first test against Ireland since 2010 New partner, Chemist Warehouse presents the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland
The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday 29 June (Kick-off: 7.05PM NZST, live and exclusive on Sky Sport NZ).
The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).
Ollie Norris (Waikato / Chiefs / NgÄpuhi)
Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty / Blues / NgÄti Kahu)
Tyrel Lomax (Tasman / Hurricanes / Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe)
Josh Dickson (Otago / Highlanders / NgÄi Tahu)
Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)
Cameron Suafoa (Auckland / Blues / NgÄpuhi)
Billy Harmon (Canterbury / Highlanders / NgÄi Tahu)
Cullen Grace (Canterbury /Crusaders / NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa)
Brad Weber© - KÄpene Paheko (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / NgÄti Porou)
Josh Ioane (Otago /Chiefs / Te RÄrawa)
Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington / Highlanders / NgÄti Awa)
Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury / Chiefs / NgÄti Whakaue)
Billy Proctor (Wellington / Hurricanes / NgÄi Te Rangi / NgÄpuhi)
Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour / Chiefs / NgÄpuhi)
Zarn Sullivan (Auckland / Blues / NgÄti Kahungunu)
Tyrone Thompson (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / NgÄi TÄmanuhiri / NgÄti Rangiwewehi)
Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury / Crusaders / NgÄpuhi)
Jermaine Ainsley (Otago /Highlanders / Te RÄrawa / Te Arawa)
Maanaki Selby-Rickit (Bay Of Plenty / Highlanders / NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
TK Howden (Manawatu / Hurricanes / NgÄi TÅ«hoe)
TJ Perenara© - KÄpene Paheko (Wellington / Hurricanes / NgÄti Rangitihi)
Ruben Love (Wellington / Hurricanes / Te Atiawa)
Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato / Hurricanes / NgÄti Kahungunu)
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan has named a blend of experience and rising young talent with the selection of 10 debuting MÄori All Blacks.
The MÄori All Blacks starting pack features an experienced front row of loosehead prop Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi), tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe) and Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) at hooker. Debutants Tyrone Thompson (NgÄi TÄmanuhiri / NgÄti Rangiwewehi) and Jermaine Ainsley (Te RÄrawa / Te Arawa) will provide impact off the bench, alongside Crusaders prop, Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi).
Locking duo of Josh Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) on the bench. Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu), debutants Cameron Suafoa ( NgÄpuhi ) and Cullen Grace (NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with TK Howden (NgÄi TÅ«hoe) on the bench.
In the backs, a strong Chiefs combination of KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (NgÄti Porou) and Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) will take the field at nine and ten. Debutant and KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (NgÄti Rangitihi) will provide impact from the bench.
The midfield sees Rameka Poihipi (NgÄti Whakaue) and Billy Proctor (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) start at 12 and 13.
The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (NgÄti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right. A first for brothers Zarn and Bailyn Sullivan to be named in the same team, with Zarn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) starting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates and debutants Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Bailyn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) to be injected off the bench.
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday. They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence."
McMillan excited for Weber and Perenara to co-captain the MÄori All Blacks, is expecting their experience to be an asset across the team which has 10 debutants.
"Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whÄnau and their iwi."
"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase MÄori rugby internationally, it has been 12 years since the MÄori All Blacks last played Ireland, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton)."
New Zealand Rugby has also confirmed New Zealand’s fastest-growing pharmacy group Chemist Warehouse as the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland naming rights partner for the series.
Chemist Warehouse New Zealand CEO, Azman Haroon, says he is delighted to announce the exciting partnership.
"Chemist Warehouse is proud to partner with New Zealand Rugby as the naming rights partner for MÄori All Blacks v Ireland series. We couldn’t be happier to be involved with such a dynamic group of athletes while also engaging with the wider rugby community. We are committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle so all New Zealanders can get well, stay well and live well,"
"We care for all Kiwis and want to ensure we can be there to support the people of Aotearoa, which we have been on a mission to do from day one. And we’re doing that in many ways including offering free prescriptions in every pharmacy and community we operate in. Since opening, we’ve passed on $33 million in prescription savings to our customers." Mr Haroon said.
