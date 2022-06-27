Maori All Blacks team named to play Ireland in Hamilton

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 11:05

10 debutants named, Bailyn and Zarn Sullivan named together for first time MÄori All Blacks first test against Ireland since 2010 New partner, Chemist Warehouse presents the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland

The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday 29 June (Kick-off: 7.05PM NZST, live and exclusive on Sky Sport NZ).

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

Ollie Norris (Waikato / Chiefs / NgÄpuhi)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty / Blues / NgÄti Kahu)

Tyrel Lomax (Tasman / Hurricanes / Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe)

Josh Dickson (Otago / Highlanders / NgÄi Tahu)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)

Cameron Suafoa (Auckland / Blues / NgÄpuhi)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury / Highlanders / NgÄi Tahu)

Cullen Grace (Canterbury /Crusaders / NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa)

Brad Weber© - KÄpene Paheko (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / NgÄti Porou)

Josh Ioane (Otago /Chiefs / Te RÄrawa)

Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington / Highlanders / NgÄti Awa)

Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury / Chiefs / NgÄti Whakaue)

Billy Proctor (Wellington / Hurricanes / NgÄi Te Rangi / NgÄpuhi)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour / Chiefs / NgÄpuhi)

Zarn Sullivan (Auckland / Blues / NgÄti Kahungunu)

Tyrone Thompson (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / NgÄi TÄmanuhiri / NgÄti Rangiwewehi)

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury / Crusaders / NgÄpuhi)

Jermaine Ainsley (Otago /Highlanders / Te RÄrawa / Te Arawa)

Maanaki Selby-Rickit (Bay Of Plenty / Highlanders / NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

TK Howden (Manawatu / Hurricanes / NgÄi TÅ«hoe)

TJ Perenara© - KÄpene Paheko (Wellington / Hurricanes / NgÄti Rangitihi)

Ruben Love (Wellington / Hurricanes / Te Atiawa)

Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato / Hurricanes / NgÄti Kahungunu)

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan has named a blend of experience and rising young talent with the selection of 10 debuting MÄori All Blacks.

The MÄori All Blacks starting pack features an experienced front row of loosehead prop Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi), tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe) and Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) at hooker. Debutants Tyrone Thompson (NgÄi TÄmanuhiri / NgÄti Rangiwewehi) and Jermaine Ainsley (Te RÄrawa / Te Arawa) will provide impact off the bench, alongside Crusaders prop, Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi).

Locking duo of Josh Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) on the bench. Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu), debutants Cameron Suafoa ( NgÄpuhi ) and Cullen Grace (NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with TK Howden (NgÄi TÅ«hoe) on the bench.

In the backs, a strong Chiefs combination of KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (NgÄti Porou) and Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) will take the field at nine and ten. Debutant and KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (NgÄti Rangitihi) will provide impact from the bench.

The midfield sees Rameka Poihipi (NgÄti Whakaue) and Billy Proctor (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) start at 12 and 13.

The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (NgÄti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right. A first for brothers Zarn and Bailyn Sullivan to be named in the same team, with Zarn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) starting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates and debutants Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Bailyn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) to be injected off the bench.

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday. They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence."

McMillan excited for Weber and Perenara to co-captain the MÄori All Blacks, is expecting their experience to be an asset across the team which has 10 debutants.

"Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whÄnau and their iwi."

"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase MÄori rugby internationally, it has been 12 years since the MÄori All Blacks last played Ireland, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton)."

New Zealand Rugby has also confirmed New Zealand’s fastest-growing pharmacy group Chemist Warehouse as the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland naming rights partner for the series.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand CEO, Azman Haroon, says he is delighted to announce the exciting partnership.

"Chemist Warehouse is proud to partner with New Zealand Rugby as the naming rights partner for MÄori All Blacks v Ireland series. We couldn’t be happier to be involved with such a dynamic group of athletes while also engaging with the wider rugby community. We are committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle so all New Zealanders can get well, stay well and live well,"

"We care for all Kiwis and want to ensure we can be there to support the people of Aotearoa, which we have been on a mission to do from day one. And we’re doing that in many ways including offering free prescriptions in every pharmacy and community we operate in. Since opening, we’ve passed on $33 million in prescription savings to our customers." Mr Haroon said.