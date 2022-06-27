All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster and Assistant Coach John Plumtree test positive for Covid 19

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 11:07

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster and Assistant Coach John Plumtree have tested positive for Covid 19 and are isolating at home.

Two players David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also tested positive and are also not with the team in Auckland.

Crusaders centre/wing Braydon Ennor has joined the team. Ennor was part of the All Blacks squad last year.

Foster says he is very confident in the team’s ability to carry on preparing for the first test, full steam ahead.

"We’ve had a plan for this happening, and it’s a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players, who will be highly motivated to step up."

"We have learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players."

"We have structures in place and everyone is working together."