Joe Schmidt comes in to help All Blacks - NZR

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 15:00

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has asked Joe Schmidt come in to help the team prepare this week, with a third All Blacks Coach Scott McLeod, testing postive for Covid 19.

Foster and Assistant Coach John Plumtree tested positive for Covid 19 at the weekend and are isolating at home.

Two players David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also tested positive and are also not with the team in Auckland. Crusaders centre/wing Braydon Ennor has been called into the squad.

Foster says it makes sense to call in Schmidt who would be joining the All Blacks after the Steinlager series.

"Joe will come in for Tuesday and Thursday’s trainings this week, and we’re really grateful to have his help."

"We’ve planned for this kind of disruption and we’ve got back up plans and people on standby. Joe was one of those people we could call on."

"I’ve got every confidence in our coaching group, and in our senior leaders who are all stepping up in what’s a massive test for us."

"Everyone has had to deal with these kinds of disruptions over the past couple of years. This is a real opportunity for the coaching group and team to pull together."