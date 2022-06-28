Land Rover adds 'horse power' to Equestrian Sports NZ

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 15:22

Land Rover and Equestrian Sports New Zealand are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will see year-round support of events and initiatives from grass roots through to the podium.

This is the first time the two organisations have come together, with the new partnership set to make impact nationwide by enabling the introduction of new competitions across the organisation’s Eventing, Jumping and Dressage disciplines.

"We’re thrilled to kick off this partnership with Equestrian Sports New Zealand, which gives us year-round presence in the equestrian sector and speaks to the wider community," says Steve Kenchington, Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand CEO.

"We’re looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to the sport via the introduction of season-wide competitions across the three key disciplines, as well as supporting New Zealand riders as they compete on the world stage."

The announcement comes off the back of ESNZ’s latest strategy, which is focused on developing connections across the Equestrian system, and ensuring Horse and Human wellbeing is a focus.

Julian Bowden, CEO of Equestrian Sports New Zealand says,

"We’re excited to have a company with such proud heritage and traditions in equestrian sport join us in a partnership aimed to promote the sport across all levels and disciplines."

International event riders, Tim and Jonelle Price, commented,

"This partnership is really exciting for our industry. With Land Rover enabling more competitions around the country, we’re able to foster up-and-coming riders by giving them more time on the field to hone their skills, it’s fantastic."

Land Rover has a long history of supporting horse-riding, and this new partnership will complement existing activity such as Land Rover Horse of the Year and Takapoto Estate Showjumping, as well as align with its global partnership strategy of supporting the equestrian industry.