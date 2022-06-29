Bunnings Rugby Assist 2022 commits to improving clubs for the women's game

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 10:30

Community rugby clubs across Aotearoa once again have the chance to apply for Bunnings Rugby Assist as applications open today. Ten clubs will be selected to receive $30,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials to improve their clubrooms.

With the growth of women’s rugby accelerating in communities throughout New Zealand, in 2022 Bunnings Rugby Assist will be dedicated to upgrading local clubrooms to be more inclusive for female rugby players.

Between 2015 - 2020, the number of girls and women playing rugby has increased from 17,825 to 31,035. However, community clubs are struggling to provide adequate sporting facilities to meet the needs of female players.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager of Community Rugby, Steve Lancaster said: "New Zealand Rugby and Bunnings are committed to supporting an inclusive and welcoming rugby community. At a local level, the women’s game has real momentum and is growing in popularity. It is great to have Bunnings Warehouse onboard as a partner, helping bring our club facilities up to standard, so they are meeting the needs of female participants.

"We’re excited to see Bunnings Rugby Assist commit significant funding to support the women’s game this year. We are proud to have a partner in Bunnings who know the important role local rugby clubs play in bringing communities together".

Ben Camire, Director of Bunnings New Zealand, said, "Achieving change requires commitment from many and as a proud partner of provincial and community rugby in New Zealand, it’s just a small way Bunnings can lend a hand to the communities in which we operate.

"Bunnings looks forward to connecting and working closely with the successful rugby clubs, local trades and our team to bring each project to life."

Rugby legends Ruby Tui and Ian Jones have joined Bunnings Rugby Assist as ambassadors to help promote the program to the rugby community.

Ruby Tui said, "I am so happy to be onboard with Bunnings Rugby Assist and am excited to see the funds go towards supporting the women’s game. I am passionate about doing all I can to help our wÄhine toa and build the game I love and it’s great to see Bunnings throw their support behind it too.

"I can’t wait to see what we can achieve this year for women’s rugby and local clubrooms in this country."

Grassroots clubs from across the country are eligible to apply for the Bunnings Rugby Assist for the chance to receive a share of $300,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials. Bunnings Rugby Assist will open for applications on June 29 and close on July 29, 2022.

Bunnings Rugby Assist is an annual program designed to help community rugby clubs build and maintain facilities that are vital to their operation.

In 2021, Bunnings contributed $300,000 worth of products and materials to rugby clubs throughout the country to improve their facilities. The upgrades varied from refreshing changing rooms, interior and exterior painting, and new plumbing, to name a few. Local Bunnings team members joined the local community at each club to help bring the upgrades to life.