Ngati Toa, Te Ati Awa and Nuku Ora awarded He Oranga Poutama Investment

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 16:16

Supporting whānau, hapū and iwi to participate in physical activity that represents our cultural aspirations and wellbeing is becoming a reality for Ngāti Toa and Te Āti Awa.

Sport New Zealand has announced that Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and Nuku Ora are recipients of the Ihi Aotearoa He Oranga Poutama Investment.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Officer Helmut Modlik said the three organisations have come together to form a partnership committed to increasing physical activity among whānau and the Ihi Aotearoa He Oranga Poutama funding is a welcome investment.

"Creating opportunities and empowering mokopuna, tamariki, rangatahi and whānau to participate in physical activity that is aligned with tikanga Māori and promotes mātauranga Māori is a holistic approach to wellbeing - not just focusing on our tīnana, but also our hinengaro, wairua and whakapapa," Helmut said.

"We welcome the investment from He Oranga Poutama in our commitment to create intergenerational change for our whānau."

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa Chief Executive Officer Wirangi Luke outlined the importance of the partnership and says it's an opportunity to showcase the mātauranga that exists within iwi.

"Te Āti Awa and Ngāti Toa, with support from Nuku Ora, are best placed to mobilise our whānau and support them in their wellbeing needs and aspirations," Wirangi said.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us and will complement the extensive efforts of both Te Āti Awa and Ngāti Toa to improve the wider health and social aspirations of our people."

He Oranga Poutama Programme administered by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa, is an investment fund aimed at developing, promoting and implementing physical activities in a way that is culturally appropriate to Māori. This initial contract will be in place from 2022 to 2024, encouraging the development of long-term, impactful initiatives.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and Nuku Ora formed a partnership in early 2021.

Building on their existing partnership agreement, this investment will allow the collective to create more equitable and quality opportunities to participate in physical activity. It will provide the resources required to effectively co-develop programmes aimed at achieving increased physical activity through traditional activities, including Kapa Haka, Waka Ama, Ki-o-Rahi, and Waka Hourua.

Nuku Ora Chief Executive Officer Phil Gibbons expressed what contribution this investment will have on our community.

"We are excited to support the growth of Māori leadership within our region and within our sector. We look forward to supporting the development of traditional Māori active recreation, sport and play - recognising the uniqueness that Te Ao Māori and Mātauranga Māori brings to the region," Phil said.