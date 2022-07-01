Golf New Zealand names Eisenhower Trophy team for WATC

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 16:28

Golf New Zealand has named a strong side to represent New Zealand at the 32nd World Amateur Teams Championship at the Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Brèteche in France.

Kazuma Kobori (Rangiora), James Hydes (Gulf Harbour), and Sam Jones (Manaia) are looking to be the second New Zealand team to hoist the Eisenhower Trophy when they play the week following the Espirito Santo Trophy from August 31 - September 3, 2022.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of New Zealand’s Eisenhower Trophy triumph. In 1992, Michael Campbell, Phil Tataurangi, Stephen Scahill, and Grant Moorhead won by three strokes over the United States.

The event was last played in 2018, with New Zealand finishing fourth. The 2020 World Amateur Teams Championship was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The three men selected earned their places on the side courtesy of outstanding form over the past two years.

Kazuma Kobori has risen to 47th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), following a string of incredible results this year. He won the Autex Muriwai Open, his maiden Jennian Homes Charles Tour event in April, the 2021 New Zealand Stroke Play, the 2021 South Island Stroke Play, and three district titles.

He recently finished in a tie for sixth at the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour (JGTO). His WAGR has also earned him an automatic spot in the US Amateur field in August.

James Hydes has been one of the most consistent performers in recent years. In 2020, he became a Jennian Homes Charles Tour Champion by winning the Autex Muriwai Open, and he won the New Zealand Amateur Championship.

Hydes’ success has extended internationally, winning the 2021 Welsh Open Stroke Play, finishing third at the 2021 Brabazon Trophy, and finishing second at the 2022 Australian Amateur Championship. Hydes’ WAGR is currently 102nd.

Sam Jones is the third team member and earned his place in the side following his outstanding form of late. In 2020, he won the New Zealand Amateur Championship and the North Island Stroke Play.

This year, he’s won the New Zealand Stroke Play and three district titles.

The event will be contested over 72-holes of stroke play, with the best two of three individual scores counting toward the team score.

New Zealand has also recorded two runners-up finishes in 1970 and 1990 and a third-place finish in 1960.

For further tournament information: https://worldamateur2022.org/