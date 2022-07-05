New Zealand Under 20s eye second win in Oceania Championship

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 13:10

The New Zealand Under 20s put a firm stake in the ground on Friday night, recording a 74-5 win against Fiji in their opening match of the Oceania Rugby Under 20 Championship, despite the torrential conditions.

Tonight, they will look to back up that performance when they face Argentina at Sunshine Coast Stadium (kick off 4pm).

The New Zealand Under 20 team named to face Argentina is;

1. Josh Bartlett

2. George Bell - captain

3. Seb Calder

4. Josh Beehre

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Oliver Haig

7. Hayden Michaels

8. Joe Brial

9. Noah Hotham

10. Lucas Cashmore

11. Macca Springer

12. Jone Rova

13. Riley Higgins

14. Jake Te Hiwi

15. Harry Godfrey

16. Ray Tuputupu

17. Monu Moli

18. Siale Lauaki

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Peter Lakai

21. Joel Lam

22. Cam Millar

23. Finn Hurley

Seven players retain their spot in the starting XV for the Argentinian match up, including captain George Bell, who crossed for two tries in the opening match.

Josh Beehre and Hayden Michaels will also run out for their second start in the forward pack, while Noah Hotham and Macca Springer retain their spots at halfback and wing respectively.

Riley Higgins and Jake Te Hiwi will both gain their second start, with Higgins moving out to centre from second-five eighths and Te Hiwi shifting from midfield to the wing.

New Zealand ran in 11 tries in their opening encounter, despite the wet conditions the team showed a classy skill set and the desire to play an expansive game.

Lucas Cashmore moves from the bench to start at first five-eighths, while Jone Rova will also get his first start at second five-eighths. Both crossed for tries off the bench on Friday evening.

A tough match against Argentina is in store this evening, their opposition will be buoyed by their 24-21 victory over Australia in round one. When the teams met in a warm up match late last month, New Zealand won 53-7.

2022 Oceania Rugby Under 20 Championship

New Zealand 74 v Fiji 5

Friday 1 July, kick off 7pm

Sunshine Coast Stadium

New Zealand v Argentina

Tuesday 5 July, kick off 4pm

Sunshine Coast Stadium

New Zealand v Australia

Sunday 10 July, kick off 6pm

Sunshine Coast Stadium

Matches are broadcast live on Spark Sport.