All Blacks team named to play Ireland in Dunedin - New Zealand Rugby

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 12:35

The All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday July 9th (Kick off 7.05 PM NZT) The match day 23 is:

George Bower (12)

Codie Taylor (67)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (45)

Brodie Retallick (93)

Scott Barrett (49)

Dalton Papalii (13)

Sam Cane (78) Captain

Ardie Savea (60)

Aaron Smith (103)

Beauden Barrett (102)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (1)

Quinn Tupaea (8)

Rieko Ioane (48)

Sevu Reece (18)

Jordie Barrett (37)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (10)

Aidan Ross- (0)

Angus Ta’avao (21)

Patrick Tuipulotu (41)

Pita Gus Sowakula (1)

Folau Fakatava- (0)

Richie Mo’unga (33)

Will Jordan (13)

- Denotes All Blacks debut

Head coach Ian Foster says this full house (sold out) match in Dunedin is another massive test for the All Blacks, plus clearly an opportunity to seal this (best-of-three) Steinlager series.

"While I was delighted at how we performed and the leadership shown in the first Test match, we will need to really lift and improve in some key areas. We know the Irish will throw everything at us this week to keep the series alive.

"We’ve again had challenges this week, but we feel this team has laid a foundation to build on and is desperate to improve against a very determined Irish side."

With Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i ruled out, Scott Barrett moves back to lock alongside Brodie Retallick.

Dalton Papalii will wear the number six jersey alongside captain Sam Cane at seven and Ardie Savea at the back of the scrum.

"The backline remains unchanged with a plan to build on existing combinations from the previous week," Foster said.

Debutants Aidan Ross and Folau Fakatava have the chance for a first Test cap.

While this is the All Blacks eighth Test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, it will be Ireland’s first Test match at the venue.

The All Blacks have won 40 out of 46 Test matches in Dunedin, with five losses, and one draw.