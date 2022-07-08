McLachlan receives sixteenth Firebirds contract - Wellington Cricket

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 11:41

Wellington wicketkeeper-batsman Callum McLachlan has been offered the sixteenth and final Firebirds contract for the 2022/23 season.

The 23-year-old returns to the Firebirds for his second season as a fully contracted player, since earning his maiden professional contract last summer.

McLachlan made three first-class appearances for the Firebirds last season, scoring 121 runs, and registering his maiden first-class half century against Northern Districts in round five of the Plunket Shield in March.

Cricket Wellington director of cricket Bruce Edgar said he was looking forward to seeing McLachlan’s development this season.

"Callum had a short glimpse of first-class cricket last season and showed good improvement over his three matches with bat and gloves," said Edgar.

"He is still very young and will be working hard this summer to make sure he performs when called upon.

"Having BJ (Watling) here will obviously be a big plus for his development, and we know that he will be a valuable part of the group this summer."

The Firebirds will begin their official pre-season preparations for the 2022-23 summer on September 1.

Wellington Firebirds 2022/23 contracted players:

Finn Allen (Petone-Riverside)

Jakob Bhula (Karori)

Luke Georgeson (Eastern Suburbs)

Troy Johnson (Hutt District)

Nick Kelly

Callum McLachlan (Upper Hutt United)

Iain McPeake (Hutt District)

Adam Milne

Ollie Newton (Upper Hutt United)

Rachin Ravindra (Hutt District)

Tim Robinson (Onslow)

Ben Sears (Hutt District)

Michael Snedden (Karori)

Nathan Smith (Johnsonville)

Logan Van Beek (Taita District)

Peter Younghusband (Karori)

2022/23 BLACKCAPS contracts:

Tom Blundell (Karori)

Michael Bracewell (Eastern Suburbs)

Devon Conway (VUWCC)