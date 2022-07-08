New faces earn Central Stags contracts - Central Districts Cricket

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 11:53

The Central Stags’ professional roster for 2022/23 is complete with the announcement of two first-time contract recipients today.

ManawatÅ« wicketkeeper-batsman Ma’ara Ave and Hawke’s Bay pace bowler Liam Dudding take the number of players contracted by Central Districts to the maximum 16, after the pair was offered and accepted contracts in the second round of annual negotiations.

Both players have represented the Stags in red-ball and white-ball formats in recent seasons, and have been pushing hard for a spot in the contracted squad through their performances for Central Districts A and their respective Districts.

Tall right-armer Dudding, 28, has played a smattering of five first-class Plunket Shield matches since his debut in March 2016, along with six Ford Trophy one-dayers for the team.

A prolific wicket-taker for Hawke’s Bay, his most recent first-class appearance saw him slotting in to open the attack alongside Ray Toole in last summer’s Plunket Shield match against Canterbury at Palmerston North.

Originally from Marlborough with Mangaia (Cook Islands) heritage, Ave meanwhile has a unique distinction as the only player in New Zealand cricket history to have represented two Plunket Shield teams in the same season.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman made his first-class debut for the Stags against Wellington at the Basin Reserve last November.

He was later loaned by Central Districts to Otago for a first-class match against Auckland in Alexandra when Otago found themselves short of a first-class specialist wicketkeeper.

In between, Ave made his T20 debut for the Stags, playing his first three matches in the Dream11 Super Smash campaign. He has also captained Central Districts A and made his overall Central Stags debut in October 2018 in The Ford Trophy - playing eight one-dayers that season, and recalled in the one-day format in January this year at Pukekura Park.

Central Stags Head Coach Rob Walter said it was exciting to have now finalised the strong roster for the forthcoming season.

"It’s great to be able to offer our last two contracted spots to two players who have really cut their teeth in the CD system and it’s just reward for their performances in Central Districts A and Hawke Cup cricket.

"It’s exciting that they will now get the opportunity to invest in their games full-time, and hopefully this will put them in a position to deliver some match-winning performances for the Stags in the coming season."

Dudding said it was a special moment to receive a maiden pro contract to sign.

"It means a lot, and my family are pretty excited for me.

"I’m a player who didn’t play any sort of age-group cricket when I was younger, either at CD or District level.

"My first rep game was actually for Horowhenua-KÄpiti at the Chapple Cup. Finally I got a chance for Hawke’s Bay, and from there I’ve worked hard towards getting more opportunities to better my cricket.

"Now I’m looking forward to being able to train full-time, and to be around the Stags’ training group throughout the whole season which I think will do my cricket a world of good," Dudding said.

"Previously I’ve worked full-time over the summer, gymning in the mornings and cricket in the evenings so to be in a position to be able to commit myself fully to training, being around the squad and coaching staff, as well as to have the extra time to recover and manage my body, is exciting.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can do."

Ave echoed the excitement of being able to channel more time into his game.

An honours graduate in chemical engineering with a Master’s in Dairy Science and Technology, Ave is a researcher for Fonterra. The busy all-round sportsman said it took a while to sink in when Walter rang him with the news.

"I was a bit taken back, but I was stoked," he said.

"It’s something that’s been a goal for a while now, and it will make it a lot easier for me to throw everything at the game and see how far I can take my cricket.

"I’m really looking forward to learning and developing as much as I can by spending more time with the coaches and experienced players in the group. Hopefully it leads to some good performances this season."

Ave said his first taste of first-class and T20 Domestic level in 2021/22 made him realise how much he loved the game and its challenges.

"I learnt a lot last year about my game, and I want to show that I am able to contribute to winning cricket at the Domestic level this year."

Domestic schedules are yet to be released for the coming summer but are likely to begin in October with the first rounds of the traditional first-class Plunket Shield.

Players formally commence their contractual period on 1 September 2022, going through until the close of the season in April 2023.

Central Stags | 2022/23 Professional Roster

Ma’ara Ave- - ManawatÅ«, wicketkeeper/batsman

Tom Bruce - Taranaki, batsman, off-spin bowler

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay, pace allrounder

Josh Clarkson - Nelson, pace allrounder

Dane Cleaver - ManawatÅ«, wicketkeeper/batsman

Liam Dudding- - Hawke’s Bay, pace bowler

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay, pace allrounder

Greg Hay - Nelson, batsman

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay, left-arm off-spin bowler

Seth Rance - Wairarapa, pace bowler (swing)

Brett Randell-- - ex-Northern Districts, pace allrounder

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay, batsman, leg-spin bowler

Ben Smith - Whanganui, batsman

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay, pace bowler

Ray Toole - ManawatÅ«, left-arm pace bowler (swing)

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay, wicketkeeper/batsman

- first-time contract

-- first-time Central Stags contract

BLACKCAPS | 2022/23 Contracts - NZC contracted players who play for the Stags when available

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, left-arm off-spin bowler

Will Young - Taranaki, batsman

