Hayden Wilde wins World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg and takes over as Series Leader

Sunday, 10 July, 2022 - 10:15

Hayden Wilde cements himself as the man to beat in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Wilde took the gold medal overnight at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg with a convincing win, which elevates him to Series Leader, just three weeks out from Birmingham.

"It was pretty hard to get through everyone today, it was actually full-on on the bike so I just had to stay calm and in position, knowing that we had a good group to catch up in front with that head-wind, it paid up pretty well," commented Wilde. "Having a rusty T2, a lot of people coming in at the same time, but it actually worked in my favour, going out there’s a hit of a head-wind so I got to tuck into a few athletes until we got the tail-wind on the run. Then halfway, I kicked an attack and tried to hold on and got the win today.

"I think I would have got on that 2-minutes-40-seconds mark for the first kilometre, I had the watch on today just to keep my paces right. I heard the coaches say take it easy and make your way up slowly and that’s what I did. I got to the front a bit faster than I wanted to, but it was good to be there and I think everyone was looking around trying to find me.

"Today for me was to get Leo (Bergere) on the line to take the Series.

"I’m gutted he (Alex Yee) isn’t here today but two-weeks in Birmingham and it’s pretty much his home turf so it’s going to be lovely there. It’s going to be out first Commonwealth Games so it’s going to be exciting for the both of us and then we’ll continue battling on the World Series until Abu Dhabi."