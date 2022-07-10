Sunday, 10 July, 2022 - 12:00

MÄori All Blacks team named to face Ireland for second match in Wellington

Josh Moorby (NgÄti Maniapoto), Max Hicks (NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi) and Caleb Delany (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) to debut Strong Hurricanes representation with nine players from the Super Rugby club named in the team Final match of the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland presented by Chemist Warehouse two-match series

The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Sky Stadium in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) on Tuesday 12 July. Kick-off: 7.05PM NZST, live and exclusive on Sky Sport NZ.

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)

Tyrel Lomax (Tasman/Hurricanes/Muaupoko/NgÄi TÅ«hoe)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders /NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/ Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury/ Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)

Cullen Grace (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄti Whakaue/NgÄti Raukawa)

TJ Perenara© - KÄpene Paheko (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄti Rangitihi)

Josh Ioane (Otago/Chiefs/Te RÄrawa)

Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington/Highlanders/NgÄti Awa)

Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)

Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato/Hurricanes/NgÄti Kahungunu)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Josh Moorby (Northland/Hurricanes/NgÄti Maniapoto)

Leni Apisai (Auckland/NgÄti Awa)

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄpuhi)

Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)

Max Hicks (Tasman/Highlanders/NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi)

Caleb Delany (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Brad Weber© - KÄpene Paheko (Hawkes Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Porou)

Ruben Love (Wellington/Hurricanes/Te Atiawa)

Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) has named a strong team to challenge Ireland in their closing match at Sky Stadium. Following a win in Hamilton, the side sees a few changes to last week’s team with a strong contingent of local Hurricanes players named to take the field.

The starting front row remains unchanged, Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi) will start at loosehead prop alongside tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe) and hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu). Leni Apisai (NgÄti Awa), Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) and Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga / NgÄi Takoto) will provide impact off the bench.

Locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with debutant Max Hicks (NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi) on the bench. Experienced campaigner Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) alongside Billy Harmon (NgÄi Tahu) and Cullen Grace (NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with Hurricanes player and debutant Caleb Delany (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) on the bench.

In the backs, Hurricanes halfback and KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (NgÄti Rangitihi) will take the field with Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) at nine and ten. KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (NgÄti Porou) will provide impact from the bench.

The midfield sees a new combination, with Alex Nankivell (NgÄti Pikiao) and Bailyn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) to start at 12 and 13.

The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (NgÄti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right, with Josh Moorby (NgÄti Maniapoto) debuting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Billy Proctor (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) to be injected off the bench.

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday, we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too."

With three debutants named in Tuesday’s match, McMillan is excited for Max Hicks, Josh Moorby and Caleb Delany to get the chance to pull on the MÄori All Blacks jersey.

"The first match was really special, with nine debutants up against Ireland and this week the remaining three debutant players get that same opportunity to represent not only the team but their whÄnau and their iwi."

"Last time the MÄori All Blacks took the field at Sky Stadium it was amidst the Covid-19 outbreak with no crowds allowed at the match, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field and showcase MÄori rugby in front of our Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) whÄnau."