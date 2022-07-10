|
MÄori All Blacks team named to face Ireland for second match in Wellington
Josh Moorby (NgÄti Maniapoto), Max Hicks (NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi) and Caleb Delany (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) to debut Strong Hurricanes representation with nine players from the Super Rugby club named in the team Final match of the MÄori All Blacks v Ireland presented by Chemist Warehouse two-match series
The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Sky Stadium in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) on Tuesday 12 July. Kick-off: 7.05PM NZST, live and exclusive on Sky Sport NZ.
The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).
Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)
Tyrel Lomax (Tasman/Hurricanes/Muaupoko/NgÄi TÅ«hoe)
Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders /NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/ Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)
Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)
Billy Harmon (Canterbury/ Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)
Cullen Grace (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄti Whakaue/NgÄti Raukawa)
TJ Perenara© - KÄpene Paheko (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄti Rangitihi)
Josh Ioane (Otago/Chiefs/Te RÄrawa)
Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington/Highlanders/NgÄti Awa)
Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)
Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato/Hurricanes/NgÄti Kahungunu)
Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Josh Moorby (Northland/Hurricanes/NgÄti Maniapoto)
Leni Apisai (Auckland/NgÄti Awa)
Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄpuhi)
Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)
Max Hicks (Tasman/Highlanders/NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi)
Caleb Delany (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Brad Weber© - KÄpene Paheko (Hawkes Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Porou)
Ruben Love (Wellington/Hurricanes/Te Atiawa)
Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) has named a strong team to challenge Ireland in their closing match at Sky Stadium. Following a win in Hamilton, the side sees a few changes to last week’s team with a strong contingent of local Hurricanes players named to take the field.
The starting front row remains unchanged, Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi) will start at loosehead prop alongside tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / NgÄi TÅ«hoe) and hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu). Leni Apisai (NgÄti Awa), Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) and Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga / NgÄi Takoto) will provide impact off the bench.
Locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with debutant Max Hicks (NgÄti Ranginui/NgÄi te Rangi) on the bench. Experienced campaigner Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) alongside Billy Harmon (NgÄi Tahu) and Cullen Grace (NgÄti Whakaue / NgÄti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with Hurricanes player and debutant Caleb Delany (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) on the bench.
In the backs, Hurricanes halfback and KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (NgÄti Rangitihi) will take the field with Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) at nine and ten. KÄpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (NgÄti Porou) will provide impact from the bench.
The midfield sees a new combination, with Alex Nankivell (NgÄti Pikiao) and Bailyn Sullivan (NgÄti Kahungunu) to start at 12 and 13.
The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (NgÄti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right, with Josh Moorby (NgÄti Maniapoto) debuting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Billy Proctor (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) to be injected off the bench.
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday, we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too."
With three debutants named in Tuesday’s match, McMillan is excited for Max Hicks, Josh Moorby and Caleb Delany to get the chance to pull on the MÄori All Blacks jersey.
"The first match was really special, with nine debutants up against Ireland and this week the remaining three debutant players get that same opportunity to represent not only the team but their whÄnau and their iwi."
"Last time the MÄori All Blacks took the field at Sky Stadium it was amidst the Covid-19 outbreak with no crowds allowed at the match, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field and showcase MÄori rugby in front of our Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) whÄnau."
