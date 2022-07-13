Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 10:09

Not all All Blacks generate a cult following worthy of the word icon. But Buck does.

Iconic All Black captain Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford is to be honoured at a special televised event - National Tribute, Sir Wayne Shelford - celebrating the achievements of the inspirational man both on-and-off the rugby field.

The charity-function is being held on the evening of Thursday 6th October at the impressive Peter Rea Auditorium at Westlake Boys High on Auckland’s North Shore featuring family and friends of the great man, not to mention former All Black and North Harbour colleagues sharing their favourite ‘Buck’ stories.

Event promoter, Kelsen Butler from Sports Inc., says the occasion will be as memorable as it will be entertaining and inspirational, and a worthy follow up to the highly successful National Tribute, Sir John Kirwan event held previously.

"The 600-seater event will be a sell-out featuring outstanding company, food and stories. I’ve got no doubts the likes of Eric Rush, Glen Osborne, Frano Botica and Sir John Kirwan will have a few ‘Buck’ yarns that have never been heard before," said Butler.

"Attendees will become the ‘live-studio’ audience as the 80-minute event is broadcast on Sky Sport, as well as a free-to-air replay on Prime."

The evening’s activities will include a three-course meal and an auction of memorabilia alongside ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences with proceeds going to Sir Wayne’s chosen cause - North Harbour Community Rugby.

North Harbour Rugby CEO, Adrian Donald, says Sir Wayne is a man of great mana and the union is privileged to benefit from his ongoing support.

"Buck is a true legend when it comes to North Harbour and New Zealand Rugby, and he continues to inspire many Kiwis through both his community and charity work."

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney, says Sky is delighted to be associated with such an auspicious event.

"It will be our pleasure to ensure fans throughout Aotearoa can join in this National Tribute to celebrate the incredible contribution Sir Wayne has made to the sport and its wider whÄnau."