Jordan a $1 million man in All Blacks series decider - TAB NZ

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 14:10

Punters around New Zealand are lining up for a $1 million payday at the hands of TAB NZ if All Blacks wing Will Jordan scores the first try against Ireland in Wellington on Saturday, thanks to another free swing at Backing Black.

Jordan has a knack of scoring in the black jersey, dotting down 18 times in just 14 tests, and TAB NZ is preparing for the possibility of paying out more than $1 million on Saturday night as customers get involved in the latest Backing Black promotion.

"We’ve been Backing Black through this fantastic series, so we’ve kept it rolling this week," TAB NZ General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience Jodi Williams says.

"Our customers can place a bet on any All Blacks player to score the first try, and if he doesn't, they will get a refund of up to $50 in Bonus Bets. So even if Will Jordan or any of the All Blacks don’t score first, punters will have had a free swing on us.

"Will Jordan is always popular when our customers have a go at picking the first try scorer, and it's been no different since the teams were named yesterday.

"Based on his usual popularity with punters to score the first try and the bets that have been placed so far for this game, at his current odds of $8, that could mean $1 million going back into our customers' pockets," Jodi Williams says.

The Backing Black promotion has run alongside TAB NZ’s Consider The Odds campaign through the Irish tour. The Consider The Odds campaign will be hard to miss in Wellington before and after the game, thanks to some more cheeky and constantly evolving messaging focusing on the series decider.

First Try Scorer odds as at 12.30pm, Friday, 15 July:

$8 Will Jordan $8 Sevu Reece $10 Codie Taylor $10 Rieko Ioane