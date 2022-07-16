Wellington families welcome council nominees who will lower sport fees - Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington

Saturday, 16 July, 2022 - 13:46

With nominations for Council candidates opening this week, Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington is welcoming the official nominations of candidates who have committed to a review of sports fees.

Liz Green, Spokesperson for Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington, says an estimated 300,000 players and families concerned about paying too much for sport will flock to the polls to support the newly nominated candidates.

"Players and their families are telling us they’re encouraged and hopeful after seeing so many candidates committed to a review to lower sports fees in the Wellington region."

"They know they’re paying too much, and they will vote for the candidates who have pledged to lessen that load."

Campaign group Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington has called for candidates to commit to a review as families bear the weight of excessive fees for turfs, fields and indoor facilities used to play sport.

"We welcome the nominations of those candidates who have already pledged to a review," says Green.

"They’ve heard the needs of families, echoed by sports clubs and codes, decided to take action, and they will benefit significantly in the election."

The first 13

Those already committed to an independent review include Wellington City Council Mayoral Candidates Paul Eagle and Tory Whanau, and long-standing Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy.

Angela McLeod has agreed in-principle to the review, also running for Upper Hutt’s mayoralty.

For Wellington, Nicola Young and Tamatha Paul (both Lambton Ward) have agreed.

In KÄpiti, Paraparaumu ward councillor Martin Halliday has agreed, also throwing his hat in the ring for mayor. Sophie Handford, the region’s youngest councillor has also pledged, recognising the value sports has for her community’s wellbeing.

Wellington’s newcomer candidates Ben McNulty (Labour, Northern Ward) and Lachlan Patterson (Greens, Western Ward) have also committed to the review.

Lower Hutt newcomer and Taita College Principal Karen Morgan is the only Hutt City Council candidate backing an independent review so far.

Incumbent Wellington Mayor Andy Foster rounds off the line-up, agreeing in-principle to the review before he announced his intent to be re-elected.