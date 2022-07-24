All Blacks coaching changes announced

Sunday, 24 July, 2022 - 14:34

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has announced changes to the coaching group ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

Robust and in-depth conversations took place with various stakeholders following the Steinlager Series, with a focus on finding ways to improve performance both now and leading into RWC 2023.

Forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have now parted ways with the group.

"Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks," Foster said."I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work."

The All Blacks have agreed to terms with Crusaders and Fiji forwards coach Jason Ryan, who will join the team at their camp in Wellington next week.

"Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level," said Foster. "Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji’s forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the RWC 2023."

Joe Schmidt now formally starts his role as independent All Blacks selector. In addition to that, Schmidt has a key analysis role and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play.

Foster will resume leading the backs in the short term.