Dave Meiring appointed CDCA Manager, High Performance - CDCA

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 17:37

Central Districts Cricket is delighted to confirm the appointment of David Meiring as Manager, High Performance.

Meiring takes over this key role from longtime high performance manager Lance Hamilton, following Hamilton’s elevation to Chief Executive.

Like Hamilton, Meiring is a Central Districts alumnus (former Central Stags player) and has had a long association with Central Districts Cricket on and off the field.

As a player, Meiring captained ManawatÅ« and scored 3,919 runs in 88 matches for the district, lifting the coveted Hawke Cup and working behind the scenes for ManawatÅ« Cricket Association in a variety of organisational and coaching roles.

In 2019, Meiring joined CDCA as men's Central Districts A and Pathways Coach, a role based in Palmerston North.

Meiring and his family will now cross the Ruahines to CDCA’s Hawke’s Bay hub, with applications now open for the Palmerston North-based pathways coach role.

Hamilton said he was delighted with Meiring’s appointment, following a thorough process involving CDCA, NZC and Central Stags and Central Hinds representatives.

"Dave brings outstanding professional and personal qualities to this pivotal role that supports our Domestic and International players," said Hamilton.

"He’s structured and systematic. He has very strong organisational capabilities - and also brings a deep institutional understanding of CD as an organisation, and our stakeholders, from his previous roles.

"He’s also a proud CD man who cares deeply about the wider network, so it’s been an exciting appointment for us. He builds strong internal and external relationships, and the feedback we had from players he will be dealing with was excellent."

Meiring said he was thrilled to be taking up the new role with CD, with responsibility for ensuring the Central Stags and Hinds’ programmes run smoothly and players are prepared for national Under-19, BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS selection.

"I really enjoy taking success from seeing others going on to represent the Stags and Hinds," said Meiring.

"I want to be a part of that journey, whether it’s hands on or as a faciliator for others, working with staff to create the best environment for players who hopefully will go on to New Zealand A, Development, WHITE FERNS or BLACKCAPS representation during their careers."

---

Meiring himself is a third-generation representative cricketer. His grandfather, the late Warwickshire legend Tom Pritchard, played 200 first-class matches and his mother, Julie Meiring, represented West Midlands Women in England’s List A domestic cricket.

The 36-year-old has been passionate about sports and participation his entire life, and said that a high performance role was something he had been working towards for a while.

"Whether it was going to be in cricket or another sport, I wasn’t sure. But over the last 13 years that I have been working and involved in cricket, I knew that this was what I would ultimately really love to do.

"It’s ideal to now be staying in cricket, and staying in CD, in a high performance role."

Meiring said that he had big boots to fill after Hamilton’s successful tenure in the role, during which time Central Districts teams won the Plunket Shield; Ford Trophy; Hallyburton Johnstone Shield; men’s Dream11 Super Smash; the now defunct Women’s Under 21 national title; and, last season, both the men’s and women’s national Under 19 trophies - achieving this double for the first time.

"I am relishing the fact that Lance is still with the organisation. To have him in the building to help me settle into the role is great, and he has also provided me with opportunities to learn about the high performance role over the past two years that will hopefully make this transition smoothe.

"I’m also fortunate to be inheriting two experienced head coaches of the Central Stags and Hinds in Rob Walter and Jamie Watkins, and I’m looking forward to working even closer with Rob and Jamie going forward."

Meiring said he owed a debt of gratitude to his wife Gemma and their three daughters for encouraging him to take up the opportunity.

"It’s a little bit daunting with the move to Hawke’s Bay and the girls changing schools, but they are all really looking forward to being settled in and I want to thank them for allowing me to accept a role that I really wanted to do."

---

Meiring started off as Junior Development Officer for Manawatu Cricket in his early 20s and worked his way through to Director of Cricket over a 10-year career path.

As a player, he was called up as a batsman for the Central Stags in 2013/14, and played two Plunket Shield matches, three one-dayers and three T20s for the team over a couple of years.

Since then he has operated in the Talent ID space as well as occasionally acting as an assistant coach for the Stags in recent summers.

Those experiences give him an holistic insight into life as a professional Domestic cricketer that he believes will bring a layer of empathy to his new role.

"It’s a high pressure environment and players can also feel insecure at times.

"I was someone who was only in the playing group a short period, but I got an appreciation of the trials and tribulations, and it certainly did me no harm to be exposed to that and get an understanding of the players’ envronment at that level.

"Domestic cricket is just one step away from New Zealand representation and it’s where players learn to handle the increased pressures, attention, and what can be at stake in terms of performance and careers and it’s our job to support them through that as best we can."