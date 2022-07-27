PGA of New Zealand and Golf New Zealand enter 'ground-breaking' agreement

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 11:28

Golf New Zealand and the Professional Golfers’ Association of New Zealand (PGA of New Zealand) have

entered a landmark agreement marking a historic day for golf in Aotearoa.

The agreement between the national body and the PGA of New Zealand will see an enhanced and cohesive approach to the delivery of services throughout the country.

Together, the PGA of New Zealand and Golf New Zealand are focused on inspiring increased participation in golf through a range of initiatives, programmes, education, and support services. To enhance outcomes, the two

organisations have agreed to unite under a one workforce model that will create greater efficiency and increased positive impacts for golf.

From 1 August, Golf New Zealand will assume the operational delivery functions of the PGA of New Zealand, reporting to their Board under a wide-ranging services agreement. The PGA of New Zealand workforce will

become embedded into the wider Golf New Zealand team collectively focused on operating in the best interests of the game. The Golf New Zealand team will also provide a wide range of additional services such as financial

management, marketing, communications, golf operations and general administration support for the PGA membership.

Importantly, the PGA of New Zealand Board remains in place to ensure the enduring enhancement of the PGA brand, history, equity, and legal structures. The PGA of New Zealand Board will set and approve PGA of New

Zealand specific strategies and programmes and importantly ensure strategy delivery for its members.

Golf New Zealand Chief Executive Dean Murphy says:

"This is a significant moment for golf in New Zealand. We recognise the special role that PGA Professionals play

across all parts of the golf sector in New Zealand, and we want to see this role enhanced as we move into the future."

"This new initiative will see our organisations join forces to drive enhanced outcomes for golf. The sport has such great opportunities in front of it, and I know by joining forces with the PGA of New Zealand, we will be able to

deliver better results for our members and drive the sport to continue to thrive."

PGA of New Zealand Chair Phil Ellison mirrors Murphy’s thoughts:

"The PGA of New Zealand recognised the opportunity to enhance the game of golf and delivery to our members by utilising the skills and resources of Golf NZ. The PGA of New Zealand Board believe that by focusing the

PGA’s limited resources into strategy delivery and drawing on Golf NZ’s vast golf experience and resources that a better service and cohesiveness will be delivered to all golfers in NZ."

"Our goal is to focus on the enhanced delivery of our three strategic pillars being Education, Vocational Golf,

and Tournaments for our members. We are confident under this new structure we together will achieve far more through the whole than the sum of the parts."

Golf New Zealand is committing significant investment into this delivery model, including up-weighting the PGA of New Zealand staffing structure with two new roles: a PGA Member Services Manager and a PGA

Tournaments Coordinator. These two new roles will join two existing PGA Education roles under the one workforce model will deliver enhanced outcomes for the PGA members and the greater golf community.

Recruitment for the two new positions commences today. Click here for more details. https://www.golf.co.nz/work-in-golf