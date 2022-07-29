'More chances than ever before to qualify for Ironman World Championship'

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 11:45

Athletes competing at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand will have more chances than ever before to race at the prestigious VinFast IRONMAN World Championship following the announcement of additional qualifying slots for the 2023 event.

The rescheduled 2022 IRONMAN New Zealand on 10 December will feature 55 slots, while the 2023 IRONMAN New Zealand on 4 March will feature more IRONMAN World Championship qualification slots than ever before, with 55 available, plus an extra 50 on offer just for women.

The news follows the announcement that the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, will be a two-day event, with racing taking place on October 12 and 14, 2023.

The two-day format will make its debut this October and be continued in 2023, with a dedicated day of racing for the women’s field on Thursday and the men’s field on Saturday, allowing for full focus and coverage on each race and its competitors like never before.

Dedicated female and male race days will also now bring about increased qualifying opportunities, including expanded slot allocations at regional championships as well as increased opportunities for women at 17 IRONMAN triathlons from around the world, designated as Women For Tri events. IRONMAN New Zealand joins GWM IRONMAN Western Australia and the Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns as Women For Tri events in the Oceania region.

The Women For Tri designated events will aim to further grow participation and celebrate women in the sport while also creating more than 1,200 additional opportunities to qualify for the biggest stage in the sport - The IRONMAN World Championship. These designated events were determined based on a number of factors including time of year, regional race calendars, as well as their propensity to grow female participation based on relatively higher levels of female participation or areas where further growth opportunities exist.

Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, welcomed the news of the additional IRONMAN World Championship qualification slots at IRONMAN New Zealand.

"We’re thrilled with the news that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand will have more IRONMAN World Championship slots than ever before for the next two events," said Meyer. "The IRONMAN World Championship is the pinnacle of the sport and remains a driving factor for so many athletes who train and race for years for their shot at racing in Kona.

"To have 55 slots on offer in both December and March, plus an additional 50 for women at next March’s event, is great and will further add to what is already a fan favourite event," he said. "IRONMAN has been working hard for a number of years on the Women For Tri program, which was created to increase female participation in the sport and these additional 50 qualification slots next March are incredibly important as we continue to grow and promote inclusion in long-distance triathlon."

While the number of athletes racing in IRONMAN events each year has increased considerably over the last 20 years, the number of athletes qualifying for the IRONMAN World Championship has remained relatively flat. With a two-day format, top age-groupers deserving a chance to compete on the world’s stage will now have additional opportunities to qualify. Even with increased slots, however, it is expected that less than 6% of yearly IRONMAN participants around the world will ultimately make it to the IRONMAN World Championship. As one of the most sought-after experiences in all of mass participation sport, those who have made it to the IRONMAN World Championship continue to be among the world’s elite, equating for 0.00006% of the world’s population.

For more information on Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand click here.